Our favourite pieces from the AW23 collection at John Lewis

The latest autumn/winter 2023 homeware collection from John Lewis has us swooning over lots of gorgeous furniture and accessories, perfect for hunkering down over the winter months.

Continuing in the vein of their last collection, the range is simplified into two core styles, Classic and Modern, empowering decor lovers to easily buy pieces that sit harmoniously together, all while making interior styling more accessible and less daunting.

Alongside these two main threads, a third collection combines both styles while celebrating the retailer's colour of the season, Damson; a dark red inspired by the fruit of countryside hedgerows. Director of design, Charlotta Elgh, says this season is all about 'colour confidence' and giving customers 'the best tools to make the right decisions for their homes'.

Classic

John Lewis

Making the most of John Lewis' huge archive of past designs, the Classic collection embraces heritage style and evokes a more rustic, cottagecore aesthetic, while still remaining vibrant, warm and welcoming.

Modern

John Lewis

Reflecting our obsession with mid-century interiors and minimal design that's here to stay, the Modern collection consists of retro-style pieces that take inspiration from icons of Scandi design. Expect richly textured fabrics in geometric patterns, furniture characterised by clean lines, and organically shaped objects.

Damson

John Lewis

The rich, deep red is indeed an inviting colour which evokes the warmth, cosiness and opulence of the season – a time that sees us spend more time in our homes with fires and hot drinks aplenty.

