'Favourite means absolutely nothing' - Cacace

Anto Cacace won the IBF super-featherweight world title in May when he defeated Joe Cordina in Saudi Arabia [Getty Images]

Super-featherweight world champion Anto Cacace believes his bout with Josh Warrington on the undercard of Anthony Joshua against Daniel Dubois will be the fight of the night.

Cacace's IBF title will be not on the line after the sanctioning body refused to recognise Warrington as a challenger for the belt.

The 35-year-old can still lose the title with defeat but that is a scenario the Belfast boxer does not anticipate happening.

"Favourite means absolutely nothing. I know Josh, he’s a great fighter and I know he’s going to bring the heat, but I just believe I’m the better fighter and it’s my time," Cacace said on Tuesday in London.

"I know the style that Josh brings, and I know what I bring so I do believe that it’s going to be the best fight of the night."

Warrington's last victory came against Kiko Martinez in March 2022 [Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing]

Warrington, a former world champion at featherweight, is coming into Saturday's fight after two defeats and has not fought since October 2023.

The 33-year-old from Leeds famously beat Carl Frampton in December 2018 to retain his world featherweight title - something Cacace is looking to take make amends for.

“He’s had fights with the likes of [Carl] Frampton, [Lee] Selby and all these big fighters in the past," Cacace added.

"I would like to get my revenge for a couple of the Irish fighters and on Saturday night I plan on doing that."

While Warrington, who is making his debut at 130lbs, can not win the IBF super-featherweight title on Saturday, victory would see him become a relevant and active fighter in what is a bustling division.

“I think throughout my career the chips have always been stacked against me for whatever reason, but when my back is against the wall it seems to bring the best out in me," Warrington said.

"We’ve been respectful throughout the build-up. I’ve got a lot of respect for Anto, and his team have been very good.

"We’re going to prove that you don’t need to trash talk. It’s all about letting the fists do the talking and I think we’re both going to deliver on Saturday night."

More boxing from the BBC