My favourite Christmas? The one I spent in a hotel – away from all the festive chores

Fiona Duncan
·7 min read
Fiona Duncan - Catherine Harbour
Fiona Duncan - Catherine Harbour

Far from being about peace and goodwill, we all know Christmas is divisive; a time for disagreements and stubbornness. Where you go and what you do on the day itself is a prime topic for debate, especially if there are multiple sets of relatives involved.

A radical idea for those that can afford it: spend Christmas in a hotel. For one of our experts, it was a festive favourite that she'd do again in a heartbeat – while another can't think of anything worse...

‘How I would love to spend Christmas in a glittering, joyful bubble of non-finger-lifting good living’

– Fiona Duncan

Fiona Duncan - Catherine Harbour
Fiona Duncan - Catherine Harbour

I rang my sister. “What’s been your best ever Christmas so far?”

“Oh”, she replied without missing a beat, “the wonderful time we all went to that hotel”.

“Me too” I replied.

Christmas was always a very big deal in our family, whipped into a frenzy by our irrepressible mother. As soon as summer was over, we would get The Call. “Now what about Christmas?” our mother would ask.

“When are you arriving, where shall we put the children, who’s bringing the crackers, the mince pies and the brandy butter and should we have a little drinks party for the vicar?”

Goodness. Christmas at home is lovely, of course, especially when there are children around, but it’s always such an assault course, at least it is in my world, and I still haven’t found a way to make it easy, except, that is, the dreamy, utterly relaxing year we escaped to that hotel.

Lobby of an upscale hotel - Getty
Lobby of an upscale hotel - Getty

How I would love to spend Christmas in a hotel again, to exist for a few days in a glittering, joyful bubble of non-finger-lifting good living and to duck the stress and sheer hard work of Christmas at home. We all turn into our mothers in the end and these days, just like her, I stand guilty of making an inordinate fuss of the whole event.

I have even taken, like her, to cooking the turkey in new and improbable ways, though I’ve never gone quite as far as she did one year, camping beside the Aga so that she could baste it while it slow-cooked through the night.

The year that we spent Christmas in a hotel was magical. Admittedly the hotel in question was in the Alps, where the sparkling, snowy scene was as pretty as an old-fashioned advent calendar, but what made it really special was the atmosphere, full of warmth and good cheer, and the fact that we could all be together.

Once my parents’ spacious house had been sold, my sister and her family, and I and my family, could never spend Christmas together because our homes were simply too small. For a large gathering, a reunion or a celebration, a hotel is heaven-sent.

Val d'Isere, Tarentaise, Alps, France - Getty
Val d'Isere, Tarentaise, Alps, France - Getty

What on earth is not to like? That damn turkey gets cooked for you, right? And no one has to bring the blasted trimmings or forgets the nuts. If you choose the right hotel – and there are many hotels in Britain that do Christmas really well – you will be looked after as if you are royalty, enveloped with kindness and brought champagne whenever you want. All that’s left for you to do is open the presents…. bliss.

And hotels aren’t just perfect for large gatherings: they are even better for small ones. This year, for example, is a ‘year off’ for us, when our married son goes with his family to his in-laws, and we find ourselves alone.

If we’d saved up and booked a hotel for Christmas, we would have had company and comfort in equal measure: carols round the piano, mince pies and mulled wine by the open fire, and a divine bedroom for retreating at night and waking in the lazy, lie-in morning.

Sadly, a hotel is a bit of a stretch for us right now. Instead, I’ve come up with another plan to keep us from feeling bereft: we are spending Christmas in a campervan. My husband is horrified, but I’ve assured him it’s going to be fun and at least we aren’t alone at home. We agree on one thing, though. We’d rather be in a hotel this Christmas.

‘Room service at Christmas? Absolutely, definitely not’

– Hattie Garlick

Hattie Garlick - Tony Buckingham
Hattie Garlick - Tony Buckingham

No one loves hotels more than me, and their special hold over my heart began with Christmas. Specifically, the New York Plaza in 1992, when I was eight years old. Picture a family, in the biggest suite imaginable, in the middle of which is the tallest Christmas tree, surrounded a frankly grotesque pile of perfectly wrapped presents.

Not mine, (though how I wished and prayed), but Kevin McCallister’s in the movie Home Alone Two. I’ve adored hotels ever since that first, goggle-eyed viewing. And the decadent delegation of all responsibility that comes with checking in for a stay has only grown on me over time.

Adult me would spend 364 days of the year ordering room service if she could. But at Christmas? Absolutely, definitely not. Why? Four reasons.

1. The cost

Look, I get it. The prospect of absolving yourself from bedmaking and turkey basting sounds... tempting. Pause a moment, though, and consider.

Hotels are likely to be operating with a reduced staff on the big day. And unless you are Scrooge reincarnated, you will feel obliged to wildly over-tip those who have been ripped from their family, in order to wait on yours. Essentially, you’re running the risk of getting a lesser experience, at a greater price. It’s like picking Valentine’s Day to visit a fabulous restaurant.

And what happens in the days and hours after the big blow-out meal, when you know you shouldn’t really, but you’re feeling a little peckish? You’re tied to the menu. Paying through the nose for daintily designed fare when what you really crave – in fact, the true culinary attraction of Christmas – is beyond your grasp. Fridge leftovers.

Christmas hotel table - Getty
Christmas hotel table - Getty

2. Home comforts

The anonymity afforded by hotels is heavenly. Once you check in, you leave your day-to-day self behind. You are glamorous, mysterious. You definitely didn’t have to nit-wash your own hair last Tuesday.

But Christmas is all about being with people who know you inside out: they remember (and will recall with grim dependability) that you were still wetting the bed at six. They cry with mirth (every year without fail) about the time you drank too much brandy at 14.

There’s no point putting on airs with this lot. And thus at home, you can undo the top button on your trousers and fall asleep in front of Gavin and Stacey after lunch, without fear of snoring (they already know, and will revel in laughing at you).

Even if you bring the extended family to a hotel, you’re unlikely to be able to squeeze everyone into someone’s hotel room. Instead, you hang out in one of the hotel’s common rooms. It will be far more elegantly decorated than your own sitting room.

The Grove, Hertfordshire
The Grove, Hertfordshire

But... won’t you miss the wonky angel that Uncle Richard made in primary school? Or the annual wrestle over the last purple Quality Street? In the company of strangers, even staff, this must be conducted decorously, in whispers. Top button firmly secured.

3. Home discomfort

In fact, I’d venture that these are just as vital an ingredient to Christmas. Someone just should be sleeping on an ancient camp bed, jammed between the washing machine and the dog’s bed. Or in the attic, haunted by the ancient groaning boiler.

While the brilliance of the best hotels revolves around the illusion of perfection, the hilarity and humanity of Christmas Day revolves around these imperfections. Need further convincing? The Christmas story is – quite literally – all about NOT staying in a hotel. There was no room in the inn, remember.

4. Filling the time

Finally, practical considerations. For example: how on earth does one fill the day if liberated from the necessity to peel spuds, lay the table, wrestle the turkey into the oven, baste and swear at it? In a hotel, no one has to roll up their sleeves, giving everyone too much time to disappear behind screens.

At home, some of the best bonding happens over these domestic chores, disasters and, er, heated discussions. Like them or loathe them, they bring us together. That’s why Chris Rea crooned about driving home for Christmas. Not to a hotel.

Would you spend Christmas in a hotel? Please let us know in the comments

Latest Stories

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics

    KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning hunting lions with spears for javelin throwing at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people, renowned for their colorful garb, are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks. Attacks by Maasai on wildlife has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. The traditional rite of passage for a young Maasai man has been to kill a lion with a spear in

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!