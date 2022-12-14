My favourite Christmas? The one I spent in a hotel – away from all the festive chores

Fiona Duncan - Catherine Harbour

Far from being about peace and goodwill, we all know Christmas is divisive; a time for disagreements and stubbornness. Where you go and what you do on the day itself is a prime topic for debate, especially if there are multiple sets of relatives involved.

A radical idea for those that can afford it: spend Christmas in a hotel. For one of our experts, it was a festive favourite that she'd do again in a heartbeat – while another can't think of anything worse...

‘How I would love to spend Christmas in a glittering, joyful bubble of non-finger-lifting good living’

– Fiona Duncan

I rang my sister. “What’s been your best ever Christmas so far?”

“Oh”, she replied without missing a beat, “the wonderful time we all went to that hotel”.

“Me too” I replied.

Christmas was always a very big deal in our family, whipped into a frenzy by our irrepressible mother. As soon as summer was over, we would get The Call. “Now what about Christmas?” our mother would ask.

“When are you arriving, where shall we put the children, who’s bringing the crackers, the mince pies and the brandy butter and should we have a little drinks party for the vicar?”

Goodness. Christmas at home is lovely, of course, especially when there are children around, but it’s always such an assault course, at least it is in my world, and I still haven’t found a way to make it easy, except, that is, the dreamy, utterly relaxing year we escaped to that hotel.

How I would love to spend Christmas in a hotel again, to exist for a few days in a glittering, joyful bubble of non-finger-lifting good living and to duck the stress and sheer hard work of Christmas at home. We all turn into our mothers in the end and these days, just like her, I stand guilty of making an inordinate fuss of the whole event.

I have even taken, like her, to cooking the turkey in new and improbable ways, though I’ve never gone quite as far as she did one year, camping beside the Aga so that she could baste it while it slow-cooked through the night.

The year that we spent Christmas in a hotel was magical. Admittedly the hotel in question was in the Alps, where the sparkling, snowy scene was as pretty as an old-fashioned advent calendar, but what made it really special was the atmosphere, full of warmth and good cheer, and the fact that we could all be together.

Once my parents’ spacious house had been sold, my sister and her family, and I and my family, could never spend Christmas together because our homes were simply too small. For a large gathering, a reunion or a celebration, a hotel is heaven-sent.

What on earth is not to like? That damn turkey gets cooked for you, right? And no one has to bring the blasted trimmings or forgets the nuts. If you choose the right hotel – and there are many hotels in Britain that do Christmas really well – you will be looked after as if you are royalty, enveloped with kindness and brought champagne whenever you want. All that’s left for you to do is open the presents…. bliss.

And hotels aren’t just perfect for large gatherings: they are even better for small ones. This year, for example, is a ‘year off’ for us, when our married son goes with his family to his in-laws, and we find ourselves alone.

If we’d saved up and booked a hotel for Christmas, we would have had company and comfort in equal measure: carols round the piano, mince pies and mulled wine by the open fire, and a divine bedroom for retreating at night and waking in the lazy, lie-in morning.

Sadly, a hotel is a bit of a stretch for us right now. Instead, I’ve come up with another plan to keep us from feeling bereft: we are spending Christmas in a campervan. My husband is horrified, but I’ve assured him it’s going to be fun and at least we aren’t alone at home. We agree on one thing, though. We’d rather be in a hotel this Christmas.

‘Room service at Christmas? Absolutely, definitely not’

– Hattie Garlick

Hattie Garlick - Tony Buckingham

No one loves hotels more than me, and their special hold over my heart began with Christmas. Specifically, the New York Plaza in 1992, when I was eight years old. Picture a family, in the biggest suite imaginable, in the middle of which is the tallest Christmas tree, surrounded a frankly grotesque pile of perfectly wrapped presents.

Not mine, (though how I wished and prayed), but Kevin McCallister’s in the movie Home Alone Two. I’ve adored hotels ever since that first, goggle-eyed viewing. And the decadent delegation of all responsibility that comes with checking in for a stay has only grown on me over time.

Adult me would spend 364 days of the year ordering room service if she could. But at Christmas? Absolutely, definitely not. Why? Four reasons.

1. The cost

Look, I get it. The prospect of absolving yourself from bedmaking and turkey basting sounds... tempting. Pause a moment, though, and consider.



Hotels are likely to be operating with a reduced staff on the big day. And unless you are Scrooge reincarnated, you will feel obliged to wildly over-tip those who have been ripped from their family, in order to wait on yours. Essentially, you’re running the risk of getting a lesser experience, at a greater price. It’s like picking Valentine’s Day to visit a fabulous restaurant.

And what happens in the days and hours after the big blow-out meal, when you know you shouldn’t really, but you’re feeling a little peckish? You’re tied to the menu. Paying through the nose for daintily designed fare when what you really crave – in fact, the true culinary attraction of Christmas – is beyond your grasp. Fridge leftovers.

2. Home comforts

The anonymity afforded by hotels is heavenly. Once you check in, you leave your day-to-day self behind. You are glamorous, mysterious. You definitely didn’t have to nit-wash your own hair last Tuesday.

But Christmas is all about being with people who know you inside out: they remember (and will recall with grim dependability) that you were still wetting the bed at six. They cry with mirth (every year without fail) about the time you drank too much brandy at 14.

There’s no point putting on airs with this lot. And thus at home, you can undo the top button on your trousers and fall asleep in front of Gavin and Stacey after lunch, without fear of snoring (they already know, and will revel in laughing at you).



Even if you bring the extended family to a hotel, you’re unlikely to be able to squeeze everyone into someone’s hotel room. Instead, you hang out in one of the hotel’s common rooms. It will be far more elegantly decorated than your own sitting room.

But... won’t you miss the wonky angel that Uncle Richard made in primary school? Or the annual wrestle over the last purple Quality Street? In the company of strangers, even staff, this must be conducted decorously, in whispers. Top button firmly secured.

3. Home discomfort

In fact, I’d venture that these are just as vital an ingredient to Christmas. Someone just should be sleeping on an ancient camp bed, jammed between the washing machine and the dog’s bed. Or in the attic, haunted by the ancient groaning boiler.



While the brilliance of the best hotels revolves around the illusion of perfection, the hilarity and humanity of Christmas Day revolves around these imperfections. Need further convincing? The Christmas story is – quite literally – all about NOT staying in a hotel. There was no room in the inn, remember.

4. Filling the time

Finally, practical considerations. For example: how on earth does one fill the day if liberated from the necessity to peel spuds, lay the table, wrestle the turkey into the oven, baste and swear at it? In a hotel, no one has to roll up their sleeves, giving everyone too much time to disappear behind screens.

At home, some of the best bonding happens over these domestic chores, disasters and, er, heated discussions. Like them or loathe them, they bring us together. That’s why Chris Rea crooned about driving home for Christmas. Not to a hotel.

