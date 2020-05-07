My favourite book as a kid ... Moominland Midwinter by Tove Jansson

When I was a young child and couldn’t get to sleep, I would dare myself to open my favourite book. Tove Jansson’s Moominland Midwinter was not obviously frightening. It told the story of a large-snouted, gentle, lovable and wholly imaginary creature called Moomintroll, who lived with his bohemian family in a gemütlich house, in a beautiful valley, surrounded by friends. A hibernatory creature, like all Moomins, he normally had his adventures in summer. But in Moominland Midwinter, “something happened that had never happened before, not since the first Moomin took to his hibernating den. Moomintroll awoke and found that he couldn’t go back to sleep again.”

The picture that so haunted me shows that very moment: Moomintroll, his eyes wide and frightened, staring at his sleeping mother. The dread of being a child awake in the depths of the night, with everything that should be a source of comfort rendered unfamiliar and menacing, has never been more brilliantly evoked. I found it infinitely more unsettling than more obviously frightening episodes in other Moomin novels: a comet that almost incinerates the Earth, a tsunami that floods the valley. There is no danger so great, in most of Moomintroll’s adventures, that his mother is not there to comfort him. Moominmama, warm-hearted, practical, and possessed of an infinitely capacious handbag, is the assurance provided to readers throughout the books that everything will ultimately be well. But in Moominland Midwinter, when her son pulls gently on her ear, she does not wake. “She just curled into an uninterested ball.”

So Moomintroll goes out into the cold and finds that the familiar has become something utterly strange. The valley is lost beneath snow. The sea is one single, vast darkness. Even the bathing-house turns out to be full of secrets: “Everything was exactly as in summer. But still the room had changed in some mysterious way.”

Gradually, Moomintroll adjusts to the unfamiliar world that Moominvalley has become. He makes new friends, has new adventures. By the time that Moominmama finally wakes, Moomintroll has come to a new appreciation of everything that life can be. He tells his mother how much he loves her, then heads down with her to the bridge: “The evening sun threw long shadows through the valley, and all was calm with a wonderful peace.”

More than any other book I read as a child, Moominland Midwinter has kept company with me through my adulthood, perhaps because it serves as a study of what it means to leave childhood behind. If Moominmama is Jansson’s tribute to her much loved mother, Ham, then Too-ticky, the wise and cheerful creature who spends the winter camped out in the Moomins’ bathing-house, is her portrait of the artist Tuulikki Pietilä, with whom she had begun living shortly before embarking on Moominland Midwinter, and who would be her partner for life. Now, at the remove of decades, I can much better comprehend the dread I felt looking Moomintroll alone in his house, and the pleasure that I took in his friendship with Too-ticky, since I can recognise in them a prefiguring of the adventure of my own life: of what it means to go out into the world, to leave childhood behind, to discover new love.

Recently I have come to see Moominland Midwinter in another more disturbing light. Ever since the lockdown began, it has been haunting me as perhaps the ultimate fictional mirror held up to our current experience of pandemic. That may seem a startling claim to make, yet nothing in Defoe or Camus evokes quite so brilliantly the sheer strangeness of what we are currently going through. “I abandoned the Moomin family’s terribly hackneyed summer veranda,” Jansson wrote in 2000, “and stopped writing about what was deeply loved and guaranteed to continue the same and tried to write a book about how hellish things can be.”

Moominvalley in winter is indeed a frightening place. Death comes to it in the form of the Lady of the Cold. Most hide from her – staying at home to save lives – but a squirrel does not, and she leaves the animal lying stiff with all his paws in the air. Moominland Midwinter, full of Jansson’s distinctive illustrations, notably does not include any of the Lady of the Cold, making her all the more mysterious and frightening.

Moomintroll’s familiar valley has become a landscape from which his mother and friends are absent, in which much-loved landmarks serve only to mock him with memories of his former existence. Staring at the frozen sea, Moomintroll cries: “I’m cold! I’m lonely! I want the sun back again!” In our world spring has come, but Moomintroll still speaks for us.

