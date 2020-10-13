Our Favourite Anti-Ageing Retinol Capsules Are Now Only £25

From ELLE

When we discovered that A-listers and beauty editors were raving about Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol Ceramide Capsules – brand ambassador Reese Witherspoon told Bazaar they 'changed her skin' – we had to give them a try.

It didn’t take long for these clever little capsules to earn a permanent place on our bathroom shelf: with each single-use pod containing a perfect portion of skin-boosting actives, they’re one of the easiest ways to reap the benefits of retinol without any of the guesswork. What's more, they're currently reduced as part of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, meaning you can save 40% on the regular price.

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to be able to claim the discount, but if you don't fancy signing up, here's a clever hack. Simply register for a 30-day free trial before placing your order, then remember to cancel it before the month is up.

The secret lies in the advanced encapsulation technology, which means the retinol – easily degraded by light and air – inside each capsule is kept as potent as possible until the moment it reaches your skin.

In fact, the brand claims the formula is 76% more potent than your average retinol serum. This clever process also means the formula can stay totally free from preservatives and fragrances and, as each capsule contains a single application, you’ll never waste a drop.

Used consistently for a month, this skincare game-changer can deliver a visible improvement to rough skin texture, as well as working to diminish fine lines and enlarged pores. It’s a brilliant all-rounder for every skin type: as the nourishing ceramides balance the drying effects of the retinol, they're even ideal for sensitive skin.

And here's the very best part: thanks to Prime Day, a 30-day supply is currently just £25.20, instead of its usual £42.

A brilliant beauty bargain.



Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like