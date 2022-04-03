This Is What Your Favourite 90s TV Stars Are Up To Now – From Psychotherapist To Gin Bar Owner

Ash Percival
·14 min read
(Photo: HuffPost)
(Photo: HuffPost)

As part of our Rewind To The 90s series, we’ve spent the past few weeks getting all nostalgic about our favourite 90s shows, from Gladiators to Live & Kicking. And all that got us to thinking – where are the stars that helped define a decade of TV now?

While some have continued to enjoy hugely successful on-screen careers, others have turned to different pursuits over years, including psychotherapy, becoming wedding celebrants and opening gin bars.

Here’s just a selection of what some of our favourite 90s stars have been up to since first finding fame...

Carol Smillie

(Photo: BBC)
(Photo: BBC)

She was already a household name thanks to her roles on The Holiday Show and Wheel Of Fortune, but Carol Smilie became part of a national phenomenon when she started hosting the BBC’s home makeover show Changing Rooms in 1996.

After leaving her role six years later, Carol was a contestant on the 2006 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and appeared in touring productions of stage shows The Vagina Monologues and Hormonal Housewives.

In 2012, she launched her own business DiaryDoll, creating a range of women’s underwear specifically for use during periods, and in 2018, she became a Humanist celebrant, conducting humanist, non-religious weddings, funerals and baby-namings.

When it was announced Changing Rooms was to be revived by Channel 4 in 2021, reports claimed that Carol had not been not approached about reprising her presenting role, with Davina McCall announced as presenter instead – although Anna Richardson actually ended up hosting when Davina pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.

Carol made a return to TV in 2022, appearing as a guest on Richard Osman’s House Of Games.

Adam Rickitt

(Photo: Shutterstock)
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Adam shot to fame when he was cast as the new Nick Tyldesly in Coronation Street in 1997, quickly becoming a soap heartthrob thanks to his frequent shirtless scenes.

He left the show in 1999 to launch a pop career, which spawned unofficial gay anthem I Breathe Again, but later returned to t’cobbles for another two-year stint in 2002, after which current actor Ben Price later took over the role.

In 2005, Adam was approved as a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Conservative Party, but his political ambitions failed to progress and he later moved to New Zealand, where he appeared in medical soap Shortland Street between 2007 and 2010, playing Kieran Mitchell.

After returning to the UK, Adam appeared on ITV2’s The Big Reunion in 2014, forming a new boyband with Blazin’ Squad’s Kenzie, Dane Bowers, Kavana and Gareth Gates.

Most recently, Adam was seen playing Kyle Kelly on Hollyoaks between 2017 and 2020.

He is now married to former Good Morning Britain presenter Katy Fawcett, and together they run the Dexter & Jones gin bar in Knutsford, Cheshire.

Helen Baxendale

(Photo: Shutterstock)
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Helen was known for two big roles back in the 90s, appearing as Rachel Bradley in Cold Feet, as well as for her guest appearances as Ross Geller’s girlfriend – and later wife – Emily on Friends, during the fourth and fifth seasons.

After her Cold Feet character was killed off during its fifth and – at the time – final season in 2003, Helen took a break from the limelight to start a family, before enjoying guest parts in series such as Agatha Christie’s Marple and Poirot, Lewis and Inspector George Gently.

Her most high-profile role was in BBC Three sitcom Cuckoo, which aired between 2012 and 2019. She also played housekeeper Meggie McGregor in the BBC’s adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s novel Noughts + Crosses in 2020.

Jeremy Spake

(Photo: Shutterstock/Twitter)
(Photo: Shutterstock/Twitter)

Jeremy became an unlikely celebrity after he was one of the Heathrow workers featured in the BBC’s fly-on-the-wall documentary series Airport, which began in 1996.

He worked as a ground services manager for Russian airline Aeroflot, but began taking on more TV work thanks to his newfound fame, featuring on shows including The Toughest Job in Britain, Holiday, The Angry Pirate and City Hospital.

Following this, Jeremy published two books about his experiences of working in an airport, and about the jobs he was filmed doing for his show The Toughest Job in Britain.

In 2018, he was announced as airport operations manager for Ronaldsway.

Jeremy is soon set to return to our screens in new series Inside the Airport: The Return Of Jeremy Spake, which was announced by the BBC in February 2022.

The show will see him go back to where it all began at Heathrow to discover the realities and key challenges the airport and its staff have faced following the pandemic.

Michelle Gayle

(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)
(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)

Following her roles in kids shows Grange Hill and Press Gang, Michelle shot to fame when she joined the cast of EastEnders as Hattie Tavernier in 1990, appearing on the soap for three years.

She left to launch a music career, achieving seven top 40 singles, including 1994 number four hit Sweetness.

After moving into the world of theatre, including playing the role of Belle in a production of Beauty And The Beast, Michelle made an attempt to revive her singing career when she appeared on 2004 reality series Reborn In The USA, where former British pop acts were transported to the US to see if they could find success.

Four years later, Michelle was also in the running to represent the UK at Eurovision, but lost out to former X Factor star Andy Abraham.

As well as reality TV appearances on The Games and Dancing On Wheels, Michelle has had other TV acting roles including parts in Doctors, Holby City and Family Affairs.

In 2019, Michelle began playing Hermione Granger in the West End production of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, and is also often seen as a news reviewer on This Morning.

Neil Buchanan

(Photo: ITV/Twitter)
(Photo: ITV/Twitter)

Best known as the beloved host of children’s arts and crafts series Art Attack and chaotic game show Finders Keepers – not to mention his role as Smart Arty in comic book show ZZZap! – Neil was a mainstay on British kids TV between 1990 and 2007.

Prior to finding fame, Neil played in a heavy metal band called Marseille, which he reformed in 2010, and they released a new album called Unfinished Business.

In 2020, Neil also put out a statement insisting he was not famous street artist Banksy, after much online speculation.

Neil’s website says he now spends “most of his time painting and exhibiting his own art and photography”.

Diane Youdale

(Photo: ITV/Shutterstock)
(Photo: ITV/Shutterstock)

Gladiators fans know Diane better under the moniker Jet, having made that name for herself as part of the line-up on the classic physical challenge show.

After injury pushed her out of the series in 1996, Diane forged a career as a TV presenter, hosting You Bet! alongside Darren Day, and Finders Keepers with Neil Buchanan

Diane now works as a practising psychotherapist, counsellor and coach, and has made appearances as a professional psyche on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Jack Ryder

(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)
(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)

Jack was just 17 when he joined EastEnders as Jamie Mitchell in 1998. The character became central to a number of storylines, while Jack became a teen magazine favourite, before Jamie was killed off in 2002.

Shortly afterwards, Jack married former Hear’Say singer Kym Marsh, with the pair staying together for seven years.

Since EastEnders, Jack began treading the boards in productions The Play What I Wrote, Romeo and Juliet and Calendar Girls, before he began directing in the theatre, on shows including The Full Monty, as well as The Girls and The Band, where he worked with Gary Barlow.

After a 2016 role in Kay Mellor’s BBC drama In the Club, Jack joined the cast of Holby City in 2019, appearing as consultant general surgeon Evan Crowhurst for six months.

After leaving the show, he published his debut book, a children’s novel.

Claire Sweeney

(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)
(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)

After initially appearing in a recurring guest role in 1991, Claire became one of the leading stars of Channel 4’s now defunct soap Brookside when she re-joined the cast full time as Lyndsey Corkill in 1995.

When the soap came to an end in 2003, Claire enjoyed a career as a TV presenter, hosting 60 Minute Makeover and appearing as a Loose Women panellist, as well as competing in the very first series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Having also starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago and released an album during her Brookside stint, Claire has continued to work in musical theatre, appearing alongside the late Patrick Swayze in Guys And Dolls, as well as productions of Tell Me On A Sunday, Hairspray, Educating Rita, White Christmas and Legally Blonde: The Musical.

In 2019, she appeared in BBC drama Scarborough, having also made prior guest appearances in Benidorm, Holby City and Doctors.

Jesse Spencer

Jesse Spencer (Photo: Shutterstok)
Jesse Spencer (Photo: Shutterstok)

Jesse was Neighbours’ resident teenage heartthrob, playing Billy Kennedy between 1994 and 2000, and has gone on to become a huge US TV star since leaving Ramsay Street behind.

He starred as Dr Robert Chase in 171 episodes of medical drama House from 2004 to 2012.

After the series finished, he landed a role in Chicago Fire, opposite former “Mr Lady Gaga” Taylor Kinney. Jesse left the show in 2021 after 10 seasons, but continues to play Lt. Matthew Casey in sister series Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Patricia Routledge

(Photo: Shutterstock)
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Patricia had a dazzling list of stage and screen credits before she was cast in BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances in 1990, but for millions of us, she will be forever remembered as indomitable snob Hyacinth Bucket.

After the show came to an end in 1995, Patricia took on a contrasting role as a private investigator in Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, which ran for four series until 1998.

Her most recent TV acting credit was for the narrator in 2005 kids TV series Blips, but she did front a special Beatrix Potter celebration in 2016, having been a patron of the Beatrix Potter Society. She also continued to appear in numerous stage roles until 2014.

In 2017, she was made a dame for her services to entertainment and charity.

John Fashanu

(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)
(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)

Former footballer John was the original co-presenter of Gladiators, hosting the first five series alongside Ulrika Johnson from 1992 to 1996, before returning for the eighth and final run in 1999.

Four years later, he appeared on the second series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where he finished runner-up to Phil Tuffnell.

John later moved to Nigeria, where he was the host of game show Deal Or No Deal – based on the Channel 4 show of the same name – between 2007 and 2020.

The same year, he returned to UK TV when he appeared on the second celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins?, but had to voluntarily withdraw during the third episode.

Konnie Huq

(Photo: Shutterstock)
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Konnie became the longest-serving female Blue Peter presenter after joining the children’s show in 1997, clocking up a tenure of 10 years and 53 days.

She went onto host Sky1 series Guinness World Records Smashed alongside Steve Jones, before landing the much sought-after job of fronting The Xtra Factor in 2010. However she was axed after just one series, to be replaced by Olly Murs and Caroline Flack.

Since then, Konnie married TV personality Charlie Brooker, and the couple co-wrote an 2011 episode of his Channel 4 series Black Mirror together entitled Fifteen Million Merits, which sent up The X Factor. The couple welcomed their second child in 2014.

In 2019, Konnie published her first children’s book, Cookie, which has since spawned a number of follow-ups.

Michael Greco

Michael Greco (Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)
Michael Greco (Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)

Michael is best known for playing EastEnders hunk Beppe DiMarco between 1998 and 2002.

After leaving the soap, Michael made appearances on reality TV, including Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and Soapstar Superstar the following year, as well as popping up on an episode of BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

More recently, Michael had a guest role in Casualty in 2017, before appearing on sister show Holby City as a completely different character for two episodes in 2022.

It has been reported that Michael has also amassed a fortune through playing poker professionally over the years.

Melissa Joan Hart

(Photo: ABC/Shutterstock)
(Photo: ABC/Shutterstock)

Melissa is much loved by a generation for her role as Sabrina The Teenage Witch, which aired between 1996 and 2003, as well as for playing the title role in Clarissa Explains It All prior to that.

After the Sabrina ended, Melissa took a break from the spotlight and married musician Mark Wilkerson, before starting a family.

She appeared on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2009. She was partnered with the son of Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, Mark, and was eliminated in week six out of 10 of the competition.

The following year, she returned with a new sitcom entitled Melissa & Joey, which aired for four seasons, until it was cancelled in August 2015. In 2018, she landed her own Netflix series, taking the lead in sitcom No Good Nick, and in 2020, she began working as a director on the Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon.

Jayne Middlemiss

(Photo: Shutterstock/Instagram)
(Photo: Shutterstock/Instagram)

Jayne was one of the major faces of music TV back in the 90s, fronting the likes of Top Of The Pops and The O-Zone for the BBC.

In 2004, she was reunited with former co-host Jamie Theakston on The Games, and presented alongside Craig Charles on Robot Wars, before appearing as a contestant on the first series of Celebrity Love Island, which she won with Fran Cosgrave.

After winning Celebrity Masterchef in 2009, Jayne now continues to work as a radio DJ, and has presented on stations including Absolute and Virgin.

She also was one of the main talking heads on Channel 4’s documentary Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain in 2021.

Andi Peters

(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)
(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)

Kids of the 90s will remember Andi was a regular fixture on CBBC, presenting links in between shows from the famous broom cupboard with Edd The Duck, as well as teaming up with Emma Forbes to host Saturday morning’s Live & Kicking between 1993 and 1996.

Following that, Andi began working behind the scenes on TV, producing the likes of Top Of The Pops and Shipwrecked.

In more recent years, Andi has returned to on-screen work, first making annual appearances on The X Factor, before joining ITV daytime’s on-air team.

After hosting short-lived game show Ejector Seat, he regularly fronts competition segments for Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, and has also stepped in to cover for Lorraine Kelly on her show. He also frequently pops up on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Tracy Shaw

(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)
(Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)

Tracy found fame on the cobbles of Coronation Street, starring as hair stylist Maxine Peacock for eight years until her character was bumped off by serial killer Richard Hillman in 2003.

During her Corrie stint, Tracy also had a short-lived pop career, releasing two singles in 1998.

After leaving the soap, she set up her own foundation to help people with eating disorders, but closed it in 2007.

A guest appearance in Casualty in 2009 was her most recent acting role on TV, according to IMDB, but she has starred in a number of stage productions, including The Cat and the Canary in 2021, in which she played the lead role of Annabelle.

Josie D’Arby

(Photo: Getty/TV Times/BBC)
(Photo: Getty/TV Times/BBC)

Josie began her career as a CBBC presenter, hosting links in between shows, as well as arts and crafts show SMart until 1998, when she left to launch her own self-titled chat show on Channel 5 the following year. She also hosted Top Of The Pops and The Big Breakfast spin-off, Bigger Breakfast.

Since then, Josie has had a varied career, with acting roles in the likes of 2000s police drama Merseybeat and 2005 Channel 4 sketch show Spoons, as well as presenting roles on Songs Of Praise and current affairs programme Inside Out for BBC West, for which she won an RTS award.

Josie has fronted coverage of the BBC’s Proms In The Park for more than a decade, as well as other musical programming including BBCs Choir of the Year and BBC Young Musician, as well as making a number of appearances across BBC radio.

She was crowned winner of Celebrity Painting Challenge in 2019.

Kate Ritchie

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

As one of the original cast members of Home And Away, Kate was just nine when she started playing Sally Fletcher in 1988 and grew up on screen during the 1990s, when the Aussie soap was at the height of its popularity here in the UK.

She continued to appear on H&A as a series regular until 2008, making a subsequent guest appearance in 2013.

Away from Summer Bay, Kate has established herself as one of Australia’s most popular radio personalities, and is currently part of Nova FM’s national drive show, Kate, Tim & Joel, with Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey.

In 2021, she was announced as a new judge on Australia’s Got Talent, alongside our very own BGT judge Alesha Dixon and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

REWIND TO THE 90S

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Former Canadian senator Joyce Fairbairn dead at 82

    Former Canadian Liberal senator and journalist Joyce Fairbairn has died at age 82, the federal government confirmed Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known, though Fairbairn resigned from her seat in 2013 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. The Lethbridge, Alta., native was appointed to the Senate in 1984. The Canadian Paralympic Committee said Fairbairn was a "pillar" of the Paralympic movement in Canada for many years. She was inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hal

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league's top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Here's a glimpse into Messi's lifestyle

    Here's what it takes to be Messy, with 3 lifestyle tips he lives by.

  • Jamie Benn's OT goal sends Stars past skidding Ducks 3-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory Thursday night. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six overall. Dallas swept a two-game mini-series at Anaheim this week to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but t