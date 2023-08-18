Favourable Signals For Vizsla Silver: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (CVE:VZLA) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vizsla Silver

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Simon Cmrlec for CA$99k worth of shares, at about CA$1.58 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$1.31). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Vizsla Silver insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Vizsla Silver insiders own 11% of the company, worth about CA$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Vizsla Silver Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vizsla Silver shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Vizsla Silver insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Vizsla Silver (including 3 which are concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

