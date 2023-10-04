Favourable Signals For Universal Stainless & Alloy Products: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Dennis Oates made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$50k worth of shares at a price of US$7.33 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$11.88), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Universal Stainless & Alloy Products insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.8% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares, worth about US$8.6m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Do The Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Universal Stainless & Alloy Products insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Universal Stainless & Alloy Products. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.