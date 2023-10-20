Favourable Signals For Taylor Wimpey: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Taylor Wimpey Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Robert Noel for UK£252k worth of shares, at about UK£1.17 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.05. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Taylor Wimpey insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Taylor Wimpey Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.2m worth of Taylor Wimpey stock, about 0.06% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Taylor Wimpey Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Taylor Wimpey shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Taylor Wimpey stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Taylor Wimpey.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

