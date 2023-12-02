Favourable Signals For Headlam Group: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Headlam Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Chris Payne is the biggest insider purchase of Headlam Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£1.93. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Headlam Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Headlam Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Headlam Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Headlam Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£53k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Headlam Group, though insiders do hold about UK£206k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Headlam Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Headlam Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Headlam Group. For example, Headlam Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

