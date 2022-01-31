What’s your favorite way to spend a snow day in Kansas City? Help us get ready for the storm

We’re on the hunt for the best ways to spend a snow day in Kansas City — and we need your help. Whether you’re an intrepid snow-lover always on the hunt for the best sledding hill or prefer bundling up indoors away from the elements, we want to hear your suggestions for kids, families and for grown-ups too.

Snow is expected to arrive in the Kansas City area on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and drop up to ten inches in the following few days. The storm will also bring bitterly cold temperatures to the area for the rest of the week.

Do you have a favorite cold-weather recipe to share? Know a hill with amazing sledding potential that’s always worth the trek to the top? Got tips on how to construct an impenetrable snow fortress to give your team the upper hand in a snowball fight?

We’ll compile your recommendations into a snow day guide to share with the rest of our community.

Let us know your favorite Kansas City snow day activities by emailing kcq@kcstar.com.

And before the flakes start to fall, check out our reader-suggested list of the best local hot chocolate spots and important advice on cold weather preparedness.

Do you have more questions about staying safe and having fun this winter in Kansas City? Ask our Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.