When Is Your Favorite TV Show Back? An A-to-Z List of 300+ Scripted Series

“When is my favorite show back?”

More from TVLine

These days — more than ever — you find yourself asking that question as the scripted fare brought to a halt by the writers’ and actors’ strikes trickles back onto your screens.

TVLine’s “When Is My Show Back?” list is here to answer that question!

In fact, that is all that the A-to-Z list below is here to do — tell you when any given show will be back with new episodes. There are no “renewal odds,” just dates (when known) or a simple “TBD” (when… TBD). Plus, the occasional reminder of for how long an un-renewed show has been in limbo.

There are 300+ TV shows (!) listed below, but this list (by design!) is not 100% comprehensive. No reality or game shows are included, ditto acquired series. And you’ll find only a handful of animated programs. Any cancelled shows listed are from the 2022-23 broadcast season or anything that got axed within the past few months, purely as handy (if oh-so-sad) reminders.

Yes, there are many TBDs — titter all you want — but trust us, you want this list handy, you need this list handy, always linked in vibrant yellow from atop the TVLine desktop page!

When is your favorite show back? Scroll down and find out.

Or use these handy links to show titles:

A-B, C-E, F-G, H-K, L-M, N-P, Q-R, S, T-V, W-Z

A ▪ B

Abbott Elementary (ABC): Currently airing; already renewed for Season 4

Acapulco (Apple TV+): May 1

Accused (Fox): Return date TBD

Afterparty, The (Apple TV+): Cancelled

Ahsoka (Disney+): Season ended Oct. 3; (essentially) renewed for Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox): Currently airing

Alex Rider (Freevee): April 5 (final season)

All American (The CW): April 1

All American: Homecoming (The CW): Summer

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS): Return date TBD (renewed through Season 6)

All Rise (OWN): Cancelled

All the Queen’s Men (BET+): Season 3 ended Aug. 31; fate TBD

Almost Paradise (Freevee): Season 2 ended July 21; fate TBD

American Born Chinese (Disney+): Cancelled

American Dad! (TBS): Renewed for Season 19

American Horror Stories (Hulu): Season 3 dropped Oct. 26; fate TBD

American Horror Story (FX): April 3 (Delicate Part 2); renewed for Season 13

American Rust (now on Prime Video): March 28

And Just Like That… (Max): 2025

Animal Control (Fox): Currently airing; already renewed

Apples Never Fall (Peacock): March 14

Archer (FXX): Dec. 17 (new, 3-part series finale)

Ark, The (Syfy): Summer 2024

Artful Dodger, The (Hulu): Season 1 dropped Nov. 29; fate TBD

Assisted Living, Tyler Perry’s (BET): Season 3 ended Oct 4; fate TBD

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix): Return date TBD (renewed for final 2 seasons)

Awkwafina Is Nora … (Comedy Central): Season 3 ended June 7; fate TBD

Story continues

Based on a True Story (Peacock): Return date TBD

Beacon 23 (MGM+): April 7

Bear, The (Hulu): June 2024

Bel-Air (Peacock): Return date TBD

Berlin (Netflix): Return date TBD

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+): April 24

Big Mouth (Netflix): Return date TBD (final Season 8)

Billions (Showtime): Series ended

Billy the Kid (MGM+): Return date TBD

Black Cake (Hulu): Finale dropped Dec. 6; fate TBD

Black Hamptons, The (BET+): Season 2 ended Dec. 28; fate TBD

Black Lady Sketch Show, A (HBO): Series ended with Season 4

Black Mirror (Netflix): Season 6 dropped June 15; fate TBD

Blindspotting (Starz): Cancelled

Blue Bloods (CBS): Currently airing (final season, Part 1)

BMF (Starz): Currently airing; already renewed for Season 4

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS): Currently airing

Bob’s Burgers (Fox): Return date TBD (Season 14B)

Bookie (Max): Return date TBD

Bosch: Legacy (Freevee): Return date TBD

Boys, The (Prime Video): June 13

Breeders (FX): Series ended

Bridgerton (Netflix): May 16 (Part 1) and June 13 (Part 2); renewed through Season 4

Brothers Sun, The (Netflix): Cancelled

Buccaneers, The (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Bunk’d (Disney Channel): Ending with Season 7 in 2024

C ▪ D ▪ E

Central Park (Apple TV+): Cancelled

Chad: Cancelled; Season 2 released Jan. 19 on Roku

Chapelwaite (MGM+): Cancelled

Cherish the Day (OWN): Season 2 ended November 2022; fate TBD

Chi, The (Showtime): May 10 (streaming), May 12 (linear)

Chicago Fire (NBC): Currently airing

Chicago Med (NBC): Currently airing

Chicago P.D. (NBC): Currently airing

Chucky (Syfy): April 10 (Season 3B)

Cleaning Lady, The (Fox): Currently airing

Clipped (FX for Hulu): Series premiere June 4

Cobra Kai (Netflix): 2024 (final season)

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+): Currently streaming

Condor (MGM+): Season 3 “in development“

Conners, The (ABC): Currently airing

Constellation (Apple TV+): Currently streaming

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+): Return date TBD

Criminal Record (Apple TV+): Finale dropped Feb. 21; fate TBD

Crown, The (Netflix): Series ended Dec. 14

Cruel Summer (Freeform): Cancelled

CSI: Vegas (CBS): Currently airing

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO): Currently airing (final season)

The Curse (Showtime): Season 1 ended Jan. 12; fate TBD

Dark Matter (Apple TV+): Series premiere May 8

Dark Winds (AMC): 2025

Dave (FXX): Season 3 ended May 31; not returning for Season 4

Death and Other Details (Hulu): Finale dropped March 5; fate TBD

Diplomat, The (Netflix): 2024

Disenchantment (Netflix): Series ended Sept. 1

Doc (Fox): Series premiere date TBD

Doctor Who (Disney+): May 2024

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+): Cancelled

Doom Patrol (Max): Cancelled

Dr. Death (Peacock): Season 2 dropped Dec. 21; fate TBD

Dr. Wolf (NBC): Series premiere date TBD

Dreaming Whilst Black (Showtime): Return date TBD

Dune: Prophecy (Max): Fall 2024

East New York (CBS): Cancelled

Echo (Disney+): Season 1 dropped Jan. 9; fate TBD

Echo 3 (Apple TV+): Season 1 ended November 2022; fate TBD

Elite (Netflix): Return date TBD (final Season 8)

Elsbeth (CBS): Currently airing

Emily in Paris (Netflix): Return date TBD

Equalizer, The (CBS): Currently airing

Euphoria (HBO): 2025

Evil (Paramount+): May 2024 (final season)

Expats (Prime Video): Finale dropped Feb. 23; fate TBD

Extended Family (NBC): Currently airing

Extraordinary (Disney+): March 6

F ▪ G

Fallout (Prime Video): Series premiere April 12

Family Guy (Fox): Currently airing

Fantasy Island (Fox): Cancelled

Fargo (FX): Season 5 ended Jan. 7; fate TBD

Fatal Attraction (Paramount+): Cancelled

FBI (CBS): Currently airing

FBI: International (CBS): Currently airing

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS): Currently airing

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC): Series ended Nov. 19

FEUD (FX): Currently airing (Capote vs. The Swans)

Fellow Travelers (SHO): Limited series ended Dec. 15

Fire Country (CBS): Currently airing

First Wives Club (BET): Season 3 ended December 2022; fate TBD

Flight Attendant, The (Max): Cancelled

For All Mankind (Apple TV+): Season 4 ended Jan. 12; fate TBD

Found (NBC): Return date TBD

Foundation (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Franchise, The (HBO): 2024

Franklin (Apple TV+): Limited series premiere April 12

Frasier (Paramount+): Return date TBD

FROM (MGM+): 2024

FUBAR (Netflix) Return date TBD

Futurama (Hulu): Currently streaming; already renewed

Game, The (Paramount+): Cancelled

Gen V (Prime Video): Return date TBD

Ghosts (CBS): Currently airing

Gilded Age, The (HBO): Return date TBD

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix): Return date TBD; renewed through Season 4

Girls5eva (now on Netflix): March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max): March 14

Glamorous (Netflix): Cancelled

Godfather of Harlem (MGM+): Return date TBD

Goldbergs, The (ABC): Series ended May 3

Good Doctor, The (ABC): Currently airing

Good Omens (Prime Video): Return date TBD (final season)

Good Trouble (Freeform): Series ended March 5

Goosebumps (Disney+): Return date TBD, now an anthology

Gossip Girl (Max): Cancelled

Gotham Knights (The CW): Cancelled

Grand Crew (NBC): Cancelled

Great North, The (Fox): Currently airing

Great, The (Hulu): Cancelled

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC): March 14

Grimsburg (Fox): Currently airing; already renewed for Season 2

grown-ish (Freeform): Return date TBD (final episodes)

H ▪ I ▪ J ▪ K

Hacks (Max): May 2

Halo (Paramount+): Currently streaming

Handmaid’s Tale, The (Hulu): 2025 (final season)

Harlem (Prime Video): Return date TBD

Harley Quinn (Max): Return date TBD

Harry Potter series (Max): 2026

Heartstopper (Netflix): Return date TBD

Heels (Starz): Cancelled

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+): Season 1 ended April 7; fate TBD

High Potential (ABC): Series premiere Fall 2024

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+): Cancelled

Hightown (Starz): Series finale airs March 8

Hijack (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Home Before Dark (Apple TV+): Season 2 ended August 2021; fate TBA

Home Economics (ABC): Cancelled

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video): Cancelled

House of Payne, Tyler Perry’s (BET): Season 12 ended Sept. 6; fate TBD

House of the Dragon (HBO): June

HouseBroken (Fox): Season 2 ended Aug. 6; fate TBD.

How I Met Your Father (Hulu): Cancelled

Human Resources (Netflix): Cancelled

I Love That for You (Showtime): Cancelled

iCarly (Paramount+): Cancelled

Industry (HBO): Return date TBD

Interview With the Vampire, Anne Rice’s (AMC): May 12

Invasion (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Irrational, The (NBC): Return date TBD

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX): Return date TBD; renewed through Season 18

Joan (The CW): Series premiere date TBD

Joe Pickett (Paramount+): Cancelled

Julia (Max): Cancelled

Killing It (Peacock): Season 2 dropped Aug. 17; fate TBD

Kingdom Business (BET+): Season 2 ended Dec. 14; fate TBD

Kings of Napa, The (OWN): Season 1 ended March 2022; fate TBD

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (Max): Series premiere 2024

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, A (HBO): Late 2025

Krapopolis (Fox): Currently airing; already renewed for Season 2

L ▪ M

La Brea (NBC): Cancelled, series finale aired Feb. 13

Land of Women (Apple TV+): Summer 2024

Last of Us, The (HBO): 2025

Law & Order (NBC): Currently airing

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC): Currently airing

Law & Order: SVU (NBC): Currently airing

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+): Season 1 ended Dec. 17; fate TBD

Letterkenny (Hulu): Final season dropped Dec. 26

Leverage: Redemption (Freevee): Return date TBD, now on Prime Video

Librarians: The Next Chapter, The (The CW): Sequel series premiere TBD

Life and Beth (Hulu): Season 2 dropped Feb. 16; fate TBD

Lincoln Lawyer, The (Netflix): Return date TBD

Little America (Apple TV+): Season 2 dropped December 2022; fate TBD

Little Demon (FXX): Season 1 ended October 2022; fate TBD

Loki (Disney+): Season 2 ended Nov. 9; fate TBD

Loot (Apple TV+): April 3

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC): April 2

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The: Return date TBD

Lucky Hank (AMC): Cancelled

Magnum P.I. (NBC): Cancelled

Mandalorian, The (Disney+): Returning with feature film

Manhunt (Apple TV+): Limited series premiere March 15

Mary & George (Starz): Limited series premiere April 5

Master of None (Netflix): Season 3 dropped May 2021; fate TBD

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+): Finale drops March 15

Matlock (CBS): Series premiere during 2024-25 TV season

Mayans MC (FX): Series ended

Mayfair Witches, Anne Rice’s (AMC): Return date TBD

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+): Return date TBD

Minx (Starz): Cancelled

Miracle Workers (TBS): Cancelled

Mo (Netflix): Return date TBD

Modern Love (Prime Video): Season 2 ended August 2021; fate TBD

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+): Finale dropped Jan. 12; fate TBD

Monster (Netflix): Return date TBD (Menendez Brothers season); renewed through Season 3

Morning Show, The (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video): Season 1 dropped Feb. 2; fate TBD

Ms. Pat Show, The (BET+): Return date TBD

Murder at the End of the World, A (Hulu): Limited series ended Dec. 19

My Brilliant Friend (HBO): First half of 2024 (final season)

My Life With the Walter Boys (Netflix): Return date TBD

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

N ▪ O ▪ P

Nancy Drew (The CW): Cancelled

Nautilus (AMC, AMC+): 2024

NCIS (CBS): Currently airing

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS): Currently airing

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS): Series ended May 21

NCIS: Sydney (CBS): Season 1 ended Jan. 23; fate TBD

Neighborhood, The (CBS): Currently airing

Never Have I Ever (Netflix): Series ended June 8

New Look, The (Apple TV+): Currently streaming

Night Agent, The (Netflix): Return date TBD

Night Court (NBC): Currently airing

9-1-1 (now on ABC): March 14

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox): Fall 2024

1923 (Paramount+): Return date TBD

1944 (Paramount Network): Series premiere TBD

Not Dead Yet (ABC): Currently airing

Obliterated (Netflix): Cancelled

Old Man, The (AMC): Return date TBD

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu): Return date TBD

Orville, The (Hulu): Season 3 ended Aug. 4, 2022; fate TBD

Other Two, The (Max): Series ended

Our Flag Means Death (Max): Cancelled

Outer Banks (Netflix): Return date TBD

Outer Range (Prime Video): 2024

Outlander (Starz): 2024 (Season 7B)

Oval, The (BET): Currently airing

P-Valley (Starz): Return date TBD

Pachinko (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Palm Royale (Apple TV+): Limited series premiere March 20

Parish (AMC): Series premiere March 31

Party Down (Starz): Revival ended March 31; fate TBD

Peacemaker (Max): Return date TBD

Penguin, The (Max): 2025

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+): Return date TBD

Peripheral, The (Prime Video): Cancelled

Perry Mason (HBO): Cancelled

Physical (Apple TV+): Series ended

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock): Cancelled

Poker Face (Peacock): Return date TBD

Politician, The (Netflix): Season 2 released June 2020; fate TBD

Poppa’s House (CBS): Series premiere during 2024-25 TV season

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz): Return date TBD

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz): Return date TBD

Power Book IV: Force (Starz): Return date TBD

Praise Petey (Freeform): Cancelled

Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+): Limited series premiere June 14

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max): First half of 2024

Q ▪ R

Quantum Leap (NBC): Finale aired Feb. 24; fate TBD

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+): Cancelled

Ramy (Hulu): Season 3 ended September 2022; fate TBD

Rap Sh!t (Max): Cancelled

Ratched (Netflix): Not returning (per Sarah Paulson)

Reacher (Prime Video): Return date TBD

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu): Return date TBD

Recruit, The (Netflix): Return date TBD

Regime, The (HBO): Currently airing

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy): May 8

Rehearsal, The (HBO): Return date TBD

Renegade Nell (Disney+): Series premiere March 29

Rescue: Hi-Surf (Fox): Series premiere date TBD

Reservation Dogs (Hulu): Series ended

Resident Alien (Syfy): Currently airing

Resident, The (Fox): Cancelled

Riches, The (Prime Video): Cancelled

Ride (Hallmark): Cancelled

Rig, The (Prime Video): Return date TBD

Righteous Gemstones, The (HBO): Return date TBD

Riverdale (The CW): Cancelled

Rookie, The (ABC): Currently airing

Rookie: Feds, The (ABC): Cancelled

Run the World (Starz): Cancelled

Russian Doll (Netflix): Season 2 dropped April 2022; fate TBD

Ruthless (BET): Season 4 ended June 15; fate TBD

S

Sandman, The (Netflix): Return date TBD

Santa Clauses, The (Disney+): Finale dropped Dec. 6; fate TBD

Saturday Night Live (NBC): Currently airing

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+): Cancelled

SEAL Team (Paramount+): 2024 (final season)

Serpent Queen, The (Starz): Return date TBD

Servant (Apple TV+): Series ended

Severance (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Sex Education (Netflix): Series ended Sept. 21

Sex Lives of College Girls, The (Max): First half of 2024

Sex/Life (Netflix): Cancelled

Shadow and Bone (Netflix): Cancelled

Shining Vale (Starz): Cancelled

Shōgun (FX for Hulu): Currently streaming/airing

Shoresy (Hulu): Season 2 dropped Oct. 27; renewed for Season 3

Shrinking (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Sight Unseen (The CW): Series premiere April 3

Silo (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Simpsons, The (Fox): Currently airing

Single Drunk Female (Freeform): Cancelled

Sistas, Tyler Perry’s (BET): Currently airing

61st Street (now on The CW): Return date TBD

SkyMed (Paramount+): Season 2 dropped Jan. 11; fate TBD

Slow Horses (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

Snowfall (FX): Series ended

Snowpiercer: Cancelled at TNT; completed final season being shopped

So Help Me Todd (CBS): Currently airing

Somebody Somewhere (HBO): Return date TBD

South Park (Comedy Central): Return date TBD

Squid Game (Netflix): 2024

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix): Return date TBD

Stargirl, DC’s (The CW): Cancelled

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+): April 4 (final season)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+): Finale dropped Nov. 2; Season 5 in development

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+): Series ended April 20

Star Trek: Prodigy: Cancelled at Paramount+; already-produced Season 2 streams on Netflix in 2024

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+): Return date TBD

Station 19 (ABC): March 14 (final season)

Still Up (Apple TV+): Finale dropped Oct. 27; fate TBD

Stranger Things (Netflix): 2025

Succession (HBO): Series ended May 28

Sugar (Apple TV+): Series premiere April 5

Summer I Turned Pretty, The (Prime Video): Return date TBD

Super Pumped (Showtime): Return date TBD

Superman & Lois (The CW): Fall 2024

Surface (Apple TV+): Return date TBD

SurrealEstate (Syfy): Return date TBD

Swagger (Apple TV+): Cancelled

S.W.A.T. (CBS): Currently airing (final season)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix): Return date TBD

Sweet Tooth (Netflix): Return date TBD

Sympathizer, The (HBO): 2024

T ▪ U ▪ V

Tacoma FD (truTV): Cancelled

Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC): Season 1 ended September 2022; More Tales From the TWDU premiere date TBD

Tales (BET): Season 3 ended September 2022; fate TBD

Ted (Peacock): Season 1 dropped Jan 11; fate TBD

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+): Season 3 ended May 31; fate (technically) TBD

Tell Me Lies (Hulu): Return date TBD

Tell Me Your Secrets (Prime Video): Season 1 dropped February 2021; fate TBD

Terminal List, The (Prime Video): Return date TBD

That ’90s Show (Netflix): Return date TBD

This Fool (Hulu): Cancelled

Titans (Max): Cancelled

Tokyo Vice (Max): Currently streaming, finale drops April 4

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Prime Video): Series ended

Tracker (CBS): Currently airing; already renewed for Season 2

True Detective (HBO): Return date TBD

True Lies (CBS): Cancelled

Truth Be Told (Apple TV+): Series ended March 24

Trying (Apple TV+): May 22

Tulsa King (Paramount+): Return date TBD

Twenties (BET): Season 2 ended December 2021; fate TBD

2024 (Paramount Network): Series premiere TBD

Twisted Metal (Peacock): Return date TBD

Umbrella Academy, The (Netflix): Aug. 8 (final season)

Uncoupled (now on Showtime): Return date TBD

Undone (Prime Video): Season 2 dropped April 2022; fate TBD

UnPrisoned (Hulu): Return date TBD

Upload (Prime Video): Return date TBD (final season)

Upshaws, The (Netflix): Spring 2024; already renewed Season 6

Vampire Academy (Peacock): Cancelled

Veil, The (FX for Hulu): Series premiere April 30

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix): 2024 (final season)

Virgin River (Netflix): Return date TBD

W ▪ X ▪ Y ▪ Z

Walker (The CW): April 3

Walker Independence (The CW) Cancelled

Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The (AMC): Return date TBD

Walking Dead: Dead City, The (AMC): Return date TBD

Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The (AMC): Currently airing

Warrior (Max): Cancelled

Warrior Nun (Netflix): Cancelled; returning as film trilogy?

Watcher, The (Netflix): Return date TBD

Watchful Eye, The (Freeform): Cancelled

Way Home, The (Hallmark): Currently airing

Wednesday (Netflix): Return date TBD

Welcome to Derry (Max, IT prequel): 2025

Welcome to Flatch (Fox): Cancelled

What We Do in the Shadows (FX): Return date TBD (final season)

Wheel of Time, The (Prime Video): Return date TBD

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark): April 7

White Lotus, The (HBO): Early 2025

Wild Cards (The CW): Currently airing

Will Trent (ABC): Currently airing

Winchesters, The (The CW): Cancelled

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO): Cancelled

Witcher, The (Netflix): Return date TBD

With Love (Prime Video): Cancelled

Wolf Like Me (Peacock): Season 2 dropped Oct. 19; fate TBD

Wolf Pack (Paramount+): Finale dropped. March 16; fate TBD

Wonder Years, The (ABC): Cancelled

Yellowjackets (Showtime): Return date TBD

Yellowstone (Paramount Network): November 2024 (final episodes)

YOU (Netflix): 2024 (final season)

Young Rock (NBC): Cancelled

Young Sheldon (CBS): Currently airing (final season)

Zatima (BET+): Season 2 ended Sept. 21; fate TBD

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

Best of TVLine