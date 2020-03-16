There is a favorite for Tom Brady in free agency, and it's not the Patriots

The Tom Brady sweepstakes are now open.

The wooing of Brady has officially begun, with the NFL's legal tampering period opening up on Monday. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it didn't take long for the 42-year-old QB's market to materialize.

Per Rapoport, the Chargers and Buccaneers are currently courting the lifetime Patriot, as New England is in on Brady's services, as well.

The tampering window has opened and #Patriots QB Tom Brady’s agent can hear from teams. My understanding: The #Chargers and #Bucs will inquire, and of course New England wants him back. That is Brady’s market as of right now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Just an hour before legal tampering opened up, the Buccaneers opened up a lead as favorites to land Brady, with the Chargers a distant third behind New England.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now the betting favorite to sign Tom Brady.



Odds (via BetOnline):



Buccaneers -150

Patriots +110

Chargers +600

49ers +1000

Raiders +1200

Colts +1800

The Chargers are coming off the release of Philip Rivers, who was aging and commanded a big-time cap hit, so their willingness to pivot to Brady, who is aging and will command a big-time cap hit, is curious, as well. But L.A. could use a charge, and Brady could be the guy to help stabilize the franchise while a young QB sits and learns from the GOAT. Bears +5000

Cowboys +5000

Dolphins +5000— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 16, 2020





























On paper, the Brady-to-Bucs fit is odd, as Bruce Arians runs an attacking, downfield, deep-threat offense, something that doesn't particularly fit Brady's skillset at this point in his career.

While Brady still has a high completion rate, his yards-per-attempt have fallen each of the last three seasons. Some of that can be attributed to a lack of true outside weapons for Brady, but age could be a factor, as well.





Earlier in the day, the Patriots franchise-tagged guard Joe Thuney, which could signal that the Patriots are ready to move on from Brady given Thuney's tag number and potential long-term contract.

In any case, the next few hours and days will be fascinating to watch as it pertains to the twilight of Brady's career.



