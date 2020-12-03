Our favorite stand mixer is back in stock at its Black Friday price

Save on the KitchenAid stand mixer of your dreams right now.

Regardless of whether you prefer to bake, make bread or whip up delectable desserts, there's one kitchen tool that most home chefs can agree is a necessity: a stand mixer. KitchenAid's KSM150PSER Artistan Series 5-Quart stand mixer is a gorgeous appliance that gets the job done, and right now, it's back in stock at its Black Friday pricing at Best Buy.

Shoppers can nab this model today for $279.99, which is $100 off its normal retail price. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen on it (it briefly dropped to $223 in 2019), it's still a great price for this beloved machine, which has been selling out like hot cakes as of late.

We tested both the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan model and the upgraded KitchenAid Professional 600 Series mixer (out of stock), with the former earning its spot as our all-time favorite stand mixer. It features a large, 5-quart bowl and a higher wattage than the brand's base Classic Plus' 4.5-quart stand mixer (out of stock)—325 watts versus the Classic Series' 275-Watts. It's also got 10 different speed options and a tilt-and-lock base for the included bowl and beater, which we found to work really well. Overall, we noted that the Artisan was durable, quiet and easy to use.

This stand mixer is the best we've tested.

You'll get three attachments with your purchase: two nylon-coated flat beater and a dough hook, all of which we found easy to put on, remove and clean. The bowl is dishwasher-safe, and the metal construction is designed to last for the long-haul. In fact, it has a near-perfect rating from nearly 2,400 Best Buy shoppers, who were absolutely tickled with their purchase.

Along with this impressive Best Buy discount, this stand mixer will also ship free. And so, without further ado—happy saving!

