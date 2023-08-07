What’s your favorite restaurant for tacos in the Midlands? Vote in The State’s poll

Everyone has their preferences when it comes to tacos.

Some prefer a hard shell, while others like them soft. There are those who like a flour tortilla, while others want a corn tortilla. And then there are the seemingly boundless options in terms of meats (hello, carnitas) and toppings (This reporter is partial to some freshly chopped onions and cilantro, with salsa verde, radish and lime).

Fortunately for Columbia and the Midlands, there is an abundance of really solid spots across the area where residents can satisfy their taco cravings. Now, The State wants you to vote for your favorite taco spot in the Midlands from a list of 20 restaurants, selected by the newspaper’s staff, in the poll below.

But first, some ground rules. For this poll, we stuck with mostly locally owned places or small chains, rather than include any mega-chains. (Sorry, Taco Bell fanatics.) Also, for the purposes of this poll, we are referring to brick-and-mortar restaurants. (Sorry, food truck loyalists.)

And, to be absolutely certain, this is not an exhaustive, comprehensive list of every establishment in the Midlands that sells tacos. Rather, it is simply a sampling of some of the key places in the area that feature tacos on their menus.

You have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, to vote in the poll below.

So vote as many times as you’d like, and don’t forget to add plenty of hot sauce.