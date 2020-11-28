Our favorite pillows from Coop Home Goods are 20% off for Black Friday 2020
Though Black Friday has officially passed, the online sales live on. Our favorite pillows from Coop Home Goods are 20% off through the weekend with the code SWEETDREAMS. The pillows aren't usually discounted, making this a rare (and great) chance to upgrade your bedding.
Coop sells two pillow models, the Eden and Original. The Original is stuffed with a firmer and more supportive foam, making it a great choice for back and side sleepers. Stomach sleepers, and folks who prefer softer pillows like one of our testers, will relish sleeping on the Eden night after night. The Eden has a softer fill that gives the pillow more cushion.
Our testers loved Coop's pillows because they're adjustable, machine-washable and supportive. The fill is made from shredded memory foam, which has better structure and longevity than down fill, but provides a similar sensation. When it came time for one tester to relinquish the pillow for lab testing, she had a hard time giving it up.
Of course, all good things must come to an end, so get your Coop pillow before this discount's time is up.
Get Coop Home Goods Eden and Original pillows starting at $47.99 (Save $12) during Black Friday
