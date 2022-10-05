Our Favorite Pieces from Palace's Winter 2022 Lookbook

Cult London-based streetwear brand Palace just released its Winter lookbook and one thing is for certain: it's time to get cosy.

The new collection consists of a range of logo-branded fleeces and jumpers alongside padded jackets and puffers. Seemingly drawing inspiration from the success of the brand's recent Fall 2022 collection, the Winter 2022 offering sees the debut of a new neon puffer jacket, presented in a vivid coral colorway.

Elsewhere, the collection features a range of striped track jackets and retro-inspired knits, perfect for winter layering. Outerwear unsurprisingly takes center stage as we approach the colder months, as the collection sees the introduction of a green borg hoodie, padded denim jacket and two baseball jackets.

The standout piece from the collection however, is an fluffy white sherpa fleece which includes a zip complete with the Palace arm logo detailing.

The new Palace Winter 2022 collection will be available for purchase from tk on the Palace web-store.