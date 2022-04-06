Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2022 status report
Which of your favorite shows is a lock to return, and which is destined for cancellation?
Major broadcast networks are weighing the fates of two dozen endangered sitcoms and dramas, hovering "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation, as they ready potential replacements and new fall schedules they'll announce in mid-May.
Once again, USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll asks you to weigh in on which you'd like saved – and which dropped – as the networks set their 2022-23 schedules. Some, including ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and critically acclaimed freshman sitcom "Abbott Elementary," have already been renewed, while "Black-ish" and NBC's "This Is Us" are nearing the finish line after long runs.
But 24 other shows are in limbo, awaiting their fates, from "Magnum P.I." to "Young Rock" and "Batwoman."
Here's our status update for every current series, grouped by those already renewed or highly likely to return; those canceled or on death's door; and those hovering somewhere in between.
(Excluded are CBS comedy "How We Roll," which premiered March 31, and CW's "In the Dark," "Stargirl" and "Roswell, N.M.," all beginning new seasons this summer.)
ABC
Renewed, or almost
Abbott Elementary
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
The Rookie
Station 19
On the bubble
Big Sky
The Conners
Home Economics
A Million Little Things
The Wonder Years
Canceled, or nearly dead
Black-ish
The Promised Land
Queens
CBS
Renewed, or almost
Blue Bloods
Bob Hearts Abishola
CSI: Vegas
The Equalizer
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
FBI: International
Ghosts
NCIS
NCIS: Hawa'ii
NCIS: Los Angeles
The Neighborhood
S.W.A.T.
Young Sheldon
On the bubble
B Positive
Magnum P.I.
United States of Al
Canceled, or nearly dead
Bull
Good Sam
NBC
Renewed, or almost
The Blacklist
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
La Brea
Law & Order
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Law & Order: SVU
New Amsterdam
On the bubble
American Auto
Endgame
Grand Crew
Kenan
Mr. Mayor
Young Rock
Canceled, or nearly dead
Ordinary Joe
This is Us
Fox
Renewed, or almost
Bob's Burgers
The Cleaning Lady
Family Guy
The Great North
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
The Resident
The Simpsons
On the bubble
Call Me Kat
Our Kind of People
Pivoting
Welcome to Flatch
Canceled, or nearly dead
The Big Leap
CW
Renewed, or almost
All American
The Flash
Kung Fu
Nancy Drew
Riverdale
Superman & Lois
Walker
On the bubble
All American: Homecoming
Batwoman
Charmed
Legacies
Legends of Tomorrow
Naomi
Canceled, or nearly dead
Dynasty
4400
