Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2022 status report

Gary Levin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Which of your favorite shows is a lock to return, and which is destined for cancellation?

Major broadcast networks are weighing the fates of two dozen endangered sitcoms and dramas, hovering "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation, as they ready potential replacements and new fall schedules they'll announce in mid-May.

Once again, USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll asks you to weigh in on which you'd like saved – and which dropped – as the networks set their 2022-23 schedules. Some, including ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and critically acclaimed freshman sitcom "Abbott Elementary," have already been renewed, while "Black-ish" and NBC's "This Is Us" are nearing the finish line after long runs.

But 24 other shows are in limbo, awaiting their fates, from "Magnum P.I." to "Young Rock" and "Batwoman."

Here's our status update for every current series, grouped by those already renewed or highly likely to return; those canceled or on death's door; and those hovering somewhere in between.

(Excluded are CBS comedy "How We Roll," which premiered March 31, and CW's "In the Dark," "Stargirl" and "Roswell, N.M.," all beginning new seasons this summer.)

ABC

Renewed, or almost

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Goldbergs

  • The Good Doctor

  • Grey's Anatomy

  • The Rookie

  • Station 19

On the bubble

  • Big Sky

  • The Conners

  • Home Economics

  • A Million Little Things

  • The Wonder Years

Canceled, or nearly dead

  • Black-ish

  • The Promised Land

  • Queens

CBS

Thomas Middleditch as Drew and Annaleigh Ashford as Gina in new CBS comedy "B Positive."
Thomas Middleditch as Drew and Annaleigh Ashford as Gina in new CBS comedy "B Positive."
CBS' reboot of Magnum P.I. stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who becomes a private investigator in Hawaii.
CBS' reboot of Magnum P.I. stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who becomes a private investigator in Hawaii.

Renewed, or almost

  • Blue Bloods

  • Bob Hearts Abishola

  • CSI: Vegas

  • The Equalizer

  • FBI

  • FBI: Most Wanted

  • FBI: International

  • Ghosts

  • NCIS

  • NCIS: Hawa'ii

  • NCIS: Los Angeles

  • The Neighborhood

  • S.W.A.T.

  • Young Sheldon

On the bubble

  • B Positive

  • Magnum P.I.

  • United States of Al

Canceled, or nearly dead

  • Bull

  • Good Sam

NBC

KENAN -- "Dating App" Episode 202 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Redd as Gary, Kenan Thompson as Kenan -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)
KENAN -- "Dating App" Episode 202 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Redd as Gary, Kenan Thompson as Kenan -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)
Dwayne Johnson in NBC's "Young Rock," now in its second season but angling for a third.
Dwayne Johnson in NBC's "Young Rock," now in its second season but angling for a third.

Renewed, or almost

  • The Blacklist

  • Chicago Fire

  • Chicago Med

  • Chicago PD

  • La Brea

  • Law & Order

  • Law & Order: Organized Crime

  • Law & Order: SVU

  • New Amsterdam

On the bubble

  • American Auto

  • Endgame

  • Grand Crew

  • Kenan

  • Mr. Mayor

  • Young Rock

Canceled, or nearly dead

  • Ordinary Joe

  • This is Us

Fox

Mayim Bialik stars in Fox's "Call Me Kat," which has been renewed for a second season.
Mayim Bialik stars in Fox's "Call Me Kat," which has been renewed for a second season.

Renewed, or almost

  • Bob's Burgers

  • The Cleaning Lady

  • Family Guy

  • The Great North

  • 9-1-1

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star

  • The Resident

  • The Simpsons

On the bubble

  • Call Me Kat

  • Our Kind of People

  • Pivoting

  • Welcome to Flatch

Canceled, or nearly dead

  • The Big Leap

CW

Kelly Jenrette and Geffri Maya in "All American: Homecoming," a spinoff of CW's high-school series set at a historically Black college.
Kelly Jenrette and Geffri Maya in "All American: Homecoming," a spinoff of CW's high-school series set at a historically Black college.

Renewed, or almost

  • All American

  • The Flash

  • Kung Fu

  • Nancy Drew

  • Riverdale

  • Superman & Lois

  • Walker

On the bubble

  • All American: Homecoming

  • Batwoman

  • Charmed

  • Legacies

  • Legends of Tomorrow

  • Naomi

Canceled, or nearly dead

  • Dynasty

  • 4400

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Favorite 2022 TV shows: Renewed, canceled or on the bubble

