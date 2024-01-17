Our favorite moments from this year's Emmy Awards

Giancarlo Esposito joked around as he arrived at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

As the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards hit screens across the U.S., Times photographers looked for moments unfolding amid the flashy festivities, both on and off the big stage.

Scroll to see a gallery of humorous, graceful and jubilant photography from before, during and after the show, including imagery from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben's special access while roaming the red carpet as guests arrived.

Mychal-Bella Bowman was a vision in Terani Couture. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sam Claflin spotted Times photographer Allen J. Schaben. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Travis Barker was recognizable even from the back. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Delmonte Bent wore a vibrant magenta hat. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

RuPaul arrived in style. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

"Wednesday" actor Joy Sunday stopped to pose for a portrait. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Camila Morrone hugged Suki Waterhouse's baby bump. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dominique Fishback needed some assistance with her elegant baby blue Miu Miu dress' train. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Joel Kim Booster grinned while wearing a thrifted brooch . Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

"Ted Lasso" producer and writer Jamie Lee brought a glimmering LarAllan bag. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

Jessica Betts, left, kissed wife Niecy Nash-Betts on the red carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Anthony Anderson hugged his mama, Doris Hancox, before hosting the show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Anderson hung out on several iconic TV sets throughout the night as cast members from selected shows reunited to present awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Coolidge's Emmy rested at her feet while she delivered a speech following her win for supporting actress in a drama series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Paul Walter Hauser high-fived audience members while walking down to accept the award for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quinta Brunson exited the stage with a hand on her heart, after accepting the award for lead actress in a comedy series. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach shared a kiss after their show, "The Bear," won the award for comedy series. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

"Succession" castmates Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin struck a pose with a flourish after they won the awards for actress and actor in a drama series. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

RuPaul and the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" sashayed into the press room after the show won the award for reality TV competition program. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Sweethearts Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts celebrated at the Governors Ball after Niecy won the award for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ayo Edebiri hugged friends and castmates while holding her Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy series. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

