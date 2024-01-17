Advertisement

Our favorite moments from this year's Emmy Awards

Los Angeles, CA - January 15: Giancarlo Esposito arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Giancarlo Esposito joked around as he arrived at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

As the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards hit screens across the U.S., Times photographers looked for moments unfolding amid the flashy festivities, both on and off the big stage.

Scroll to see a gallery of humorous, graceful and jubilant photography from before, during and after the show, including imagery from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben's special access while roaming the red carpet as guests arrived.

Mychal-Bella Bowman arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Mychal-Bella Bowman was a vision in Terani Couture. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sam Claflin arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Sam Claflin spotted Times photographer Allen J. Schaben. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Travis Barker arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Travis Barker was recognizable even from the back. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Delmonte Bent arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Delmonte Bent wore a vibrant magenta hat. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
RuPaul arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
RuPaul arrived in style. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Joy Sunday arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
"Wednesday" actor Joy Sunday stopped to pose for a portrait. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Camila Morrone hugged Suki Waterhouse's baby bump. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Dominique Fishback arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Dominique Fishback needed some assistance with her elegant baby blue Miu Miu dress' train. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Joel Kim Booster arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Joel Kim Booster grinned while wearing a thrifted brooch Source: he said "Brooch by Goodwill on his Instagram". Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Jamie Lee arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
"Ted Lasso" producer and writer Jamie Lee brought a glimmering LarAllan bag. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Jessica Betts, left, kissed wife Niecy Nash-Betts on the red carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Anthony Anderson and mom Doris Hancox hug at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Anthony Anderson hugged his mama, Doris Hancox, before hosting the show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Anthony Anderson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Anderson hung out on several iconic TV sets throughout the night as cast members from selected shows reunited to present awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Coolidge's Emmy stands at her feet as she gives her speech.
Jennifer Coolidge's Emmy rested at her feet while she delivered a speech following her win for supporting actress in a drama series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Paul Walter Hauser at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Paul Walter Hauser high-fived audience members while walking down to accept the award for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Quinta Brunson exited the stage with a hand on her heart, after accepting the award for lead actress in a comedy series.
Quinta Brunson exited the stage with a hand on her heart, after accepting the award for lead actress in a comedy series. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times
Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach shared a kiss after their show,
Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach shared a kiss after their show, "The Bear," won the award for comedy series. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times
Sarah Snook poses with "Succession" castmate Kieran Culkin.
"Succession" castmates Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin struck a pose with a flourish after they won the awards for actress and actor in a drama series. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
RuPaul and the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" sashayed into the press room.
RuPaul and the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" sashayed into the press room after the show won the award for reality TV competition program. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts at the Governor's Ball.
Sweethearts Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts celebrated at the Governors Ball after Niecy won the award for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Ayo Edebiri at the Governors Ball.
Ayo Edebiri hugged friends and castmates while holding her Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy series. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

