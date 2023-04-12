My Favorite Loungewear and Bedding Brand Is Offering Up to 30% Off Select Items Ahead of Mother’s Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As someone who spends their workday searching for the best home products on the internet, it’s no surprise that I have an affinity for the coziest essentials (better yet, nonessentials). One brand that I’ve recently grown to love says it right there in the name: Cozy Earth. The luxury bedding, bath, and loungewear brand not only manufactures ultra-soft textiles, but they’re also sustainably made with bamboo-derived viscose. The widely popular retailer is brimming with splurge-worthy items—but you can enjoy up to 30 percent off during its Mother’s Day sale.

My introduction to the Oprah-loved brand started when it sent a sample of the Bamboo Ultra-Soft Wide-Leg Patch Pocket Pant last fall. When I tell you they are the softest pants I have ever worn, I am not exaggerating. They’ve kept their out-of-the-box cloud-like quality through several wash cycles, which is something I’ve never experienced with any loungewear item before or since. Everytime I wear them, I get asked where they’re from, and my mom and sister in particular have been hankering for a pair for months. The pants are not included in the Mother’s Day 25-percent-off discount, but the brand is offering 30 percent off your entire purchase with three or more items (meaning I can finally gift my mother the lounge pants of her dreams this May).

Along with loungewear, I just recently tried samples of the best-selling bamboo sheet set and linen duvet cover from the brand. To be perfectly honest, I was skeptical of the high-end bamboo sheets at first touch. They have a lightweight, almost slippery feel reminiscent of a silk scarf, which felt like something I would rather wear than sleep on. But once I climbed into my bed I was fully on board. The 100 percent bamboo-derived viscose is astonishingly soft, airy, and cool to the touch. They wash really well without wrinkling, shrinking, or pilling, and they’re slightly oversized to prevent you from feeling trapped under the flat sheet. They’re so luxe, we named them the “Best Splurge” bamboo and cooling sheets on the market after months of rigorous testing.

The linen duvet cover, on the other hand, was love at first sight. It’s made from 70 percent viscose and 30 percent linen, providing a huggable heft that’s gotten softer with every wash. Bamboo and linen are both notoriously known for their cooling, temperature-regulating properties, so I can confidently step into summer knowing I won’t sweat through hot nights. From my experience, it’s less prone to wrinkles and shrinkage than most 100 percent linen bedding. You can even get the natural (my current duvet cover) and light gray colors on sale for 55 percent off.

Time and time again, Cozy Earth has proven to be unbeatably, well, cozy, and durable. It's filled with high-end, luxury items, so I’m running to this sale to invest in some must-have pieces and gifts for Mother’s Day and the upcoming wedding season. Now that I’ve outfitted my bed with a sheet set and duvet cover, it’s only suitable to add the lightweight knit throw blanket, too. I’m moving in a few weeks, and my current set of bath towels are not coming on the journey with me—so I’m grabbing the ultra-plush bath towels while they’re on sale. If they’re anything like the brand’s bedding, they’re sure to be a spa-like upgrade.

I’m also eyeing the bamboo short sleeve pajama set for my mom (and myself). The popular set comes in 10 gorgeous colors and offers a relaxed fit for lounging and sleeping. To top it off, I’m rounding out my shopping cart with the polyester-, viscose-, and elastane-blend crew socks available in a variety of neutral colors. Keep scrolling to shop more of my favorite buys below.

