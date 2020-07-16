Our Favorite Liquid Eyeshadows For Luminous Summer Lids

Karina Hoshikawa
Refinery29

If you're brush-averse (me) or simply love the feel and finish that more fluid formulas have to offer (also me!), then this is your beauty year — because liquid eyeshadows are having a major 2020 moment. (Don't worry powder palettes, we still got love for you.)

There's no denying that liquid shadows have a whole lot going on. Firstly, they're incredibly easy to apply and take all of a few seconds to blend across your lids. Secondly, no tools are required when using them (just a clean finger or two). Thirdly, they give off the most luminous dewy sheen that a powder could never match. We could go on, but we'll these dazzling makeup MVPs do the talking themselves. With seemingly every brand tossing their name in the liquid-shadow ring, we whittled it down to the eight absolute best (aka our personal favorites) ahead.

Click on to glaze your lids with everything from Glossier's Skywash to Stila's Shimmer & Glow.

<h3>Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow</h3> <br>Words cannot accurately describe how pretty Stila's liquid eyeshadows are. In a single swipe, your lids are kissed with scintillating, shimmery color that won't move or budge.<br><br><strong>Stila</strong> Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2B8Z0q0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sephora</a><br>

<h3>Glossier Skywash</h3> <br>Get a wash of <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2020/02/9451157/glossier-skywash-eyeshadow-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheer, matte color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sheer, matte color</a> with these velvety eyeshadows, inspired by shades of the American southwest. Wear them alone or as a base for a matching powder hue for extra impact.<br><br><strong>Glossier</strong> Skywash, $, available at <a href="https://glossier.79ic8e.net/jLyja" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glossier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Glossier</a><br>

<h3>Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow</h3> <br>Pamper your eyelids with this clean beauty pick which, in addition to being utterly <em>gorg</em>, is formulated with skin care-ingredients like apricot, rosehip, and jojoba oils.<br><br><strong>Kosas</strong> Globe, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkosas.com%2Fproducts%2F10-second-eyeshadow-globe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kosas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kosas</a><br>

<h3>Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Seaglass Eyeshadow</h3> <br>Truly, mermaid eyes in a tube. In addition to this mesmerizing teal, you'll instantly fall in love with the summer-ready lineup of sunset orange, shimmering sand, and pale peach.<br><br><strong>Tarte</strong> Rainforest of the Sea seaglass eyeshadow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F32lLSJn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tarte" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tarte</a><br>

<h3>Covergirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow</h3> <br>This glitter shadow comes in some the prettiest hues — rose gold, steely gunmetal, glistening bronze — and at an under-$10 price point. <br><br><strong>COVERGIRL</strong> Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F32r0RSe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Walmart</a><br>

<h3>Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows</h3> <br>Switch up your look with this dual-ended liquid shadow, which is like getting two products in one: A satin-y matte and gorgeous scintillating shimmer.<br><br><strong>Huda Beauty</strong> Matte & Metal Melted Shadows, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhudabeauty.com%2Fus%2Fen_US%2Fshop%2Fmatte-metal-shadows-french-lace-diamond-drip-HB00333.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huda Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Huda Beauty</a><br>

<h3>Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color</h3> <br>Makeup artist Danessa Myricks' multipurpose liquid makeup paints can be applied on lids, lips, and elsewhere on the face to unleash your creativity.<br><br><strong>Danessa Myricks Beauty</strong> Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color • Metallics, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.danessamyricksbeauty.com%2Fproduct%2Fcolorfix-24-hour-cream-color-metallics" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danessa Myricks Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Danessa Myricks Beauty</a><br>

<h3>Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow</h3> <br>This intensely pigmented liquid shadow is road-tested by Lady Gaga, so you know it's legit.<br><br><strong>Haus Laboratories</strong> Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/30o5Osy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a><br>

