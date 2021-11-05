Your Favorite Layering Brand Is Making Outerwear For The Very First Time

You may know the brand for its warmest-on-the-market turtlenecks and leggings, but this fall/winter, Cuddl Duds is expanding into a new category: outerwear. [The chronically chilly crowd goes wild.]

As with its celebrated base layers, the key words associated with the launch are “coziness” and “comfort,” which come to life through a range of puffers, vests, and coats featuring details like plush double-sided sherpa and ultra-soft fleece-lined pockets (just reading that raised our core body temperature by a factor of five). A cheery color palette of ivory, sage, mocha, and dusty pink further supports the wearable-hygge theme, though select styles are available in black for the art directors among us.

Below, see the quilted jackets, cozy anoraks, and cushy toppers that, combined with our trusty base layers, will have us set for this season.

