My New Favorite Jeans Are From Maurices—and They Feel Like Vintage Levi’s

I know I'm not alone when I say that the entire process of shopping for new jeans can be demoralizing. The sizing is rarely consistent across brands (or even within the same brand), and then there's the weird gapping, sagging, and squeezing. Plus, even when you do find the perfect pair, it takes a while for them to actually feel comfortable and not so freshly starched. That's why I usually prefer to buy my jeans secondhand or vintage for that already worn-in feel and more relaxed fit. So, when I got an email about Maurices' new line of vintage-inspired jeans, I was intrigued but skeptical.

My only memory of the brand was tagging along as a kid with my mom to a strip mall location in my Kansas hometown—so I wasn't expecting to find something I'd like so much for my now-26-year-old self. Secondly, I've seen a lot of brands try (and, in my opinion, fail) to replicate a vintage feel in a new pair of jeans. In my experience, the washes, creases, and intentional fading always feel a bit too obvious and factory-made. Not to mention, most brands miss the mark when trying to mimic that pre-loved softness.

When I first tried on a pair of the Goldie Blues™ Mid Rise Light Wash Legacy Straight Jean, I was shocked at how immediately comfortable they were. I didn't have to do the normal routine of squatting side to side and doing dressing-room acrobatics to test the stretch. As soon as I buttoned the pants, they felt like jeans I'd had for years. I wore them to work the day after I got them and I was just waiting for someone to compliment them so that I could respond with, "Thanks, they're actually from Maurices!"

The material of the jeans is thick and durable yet so unbelievably soft. The first day I wore them, they went from the office to dinner and then to a sporting event—and I wasn't even in a rush to take them off when I got home.

The vintage-inspired fading and wear on the jeans is also minimal enough that it looks authentic and has a casual, effortless style. I got a size 8, my usual size, and they fit just how I want them to: comfortably snug around my waist and hips, yet loose and relaxed along my legs. As an avid lover of vintage, I can confidently say that these jeans feel like vintage Levi's—but they're half the price ($49.90, maurices.com). And if you don't want to take my word for it, you can take it from our beauty and fashion editor. When I mentioned how much I love these jeans over Slack, she said she has two pairs of her own that she's been frequently wearing.



The Mid-Rise Legacy Straight Wash Jean I have is also available in a medium wash, and a high-rise option. If you've been on a tireless search for a perfect, everyday (and all-day) pair of jeans that you'll actually want to wear for hours on end, I strongly recommend trying these out.

You can also shop the entire Goldie Blues collection for vintage-inspired jeans in a variety of cuts and styles here.

