Here’s when your favorite Fort Worth restaurant is reopening and when to beat the line

Cardona Foods factory restaurant is open

Hey, Bud! Has Cardona Foods reopened?

—Lunch guys at Old Neighborhood Grill

Yes! Cardona’s fresh, handmade Tex-Mex lunches are now served weekdays in the lobby of the family’s tortilla factory, 850 Meacham Blvd. west of Interstate 35W near Blue Mound Road. It’s one of north Fort Worth’s best-kept secrets for fajitas and enchiladas with fresh chips and tortillas.

The Paris Coffee Shop sign, repainted for new owners Lou Lambert and staff.

Hey, Bud! What do you hear about [restaurant] reopening?

—Craving breakfast

Lili’s Bistro and the Paris Coffee Shop have both reopened with limited menu and hours while training staff. Lili’s, 1310 W. Magnolia Ave., is not officially open again yet but is in testing. The Paris, 704 W. Magnolia Ave., is now training staffers and serving limited breakfast and lunch seven days, including new bloody marys and mimosas. Dinner hours will follow later.

The new Tre Mogli Italian restaurant, 401 S. Main St., is also open. Fred’s, Grumps , Sam Won Garden and Fixture already opened, along with the return of Jazz Cafe, 2504 Montgomery St.

Beat the long lines Sunday or Tuesday

Hey, Bud! Any suggestions for when to beat the line at Joe T. García’s or in Mule Alley?

—New around here

Yes — May 22 or 24, or any night when the Dallas Mavericks are on TV. I saw restaurants last week completely empty during Mavericks games. Go to Joe T.’s, the Drover, the new Fred’s, Paloma Suerte, the hot chicken places or anywhere that’s usually too crowded.