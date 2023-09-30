My Favorite Denim Maxi Skirt Sold Out in Days, but Now It’s Back Just in Time for Fall

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Denim maxi skirts are everywhere this season. Fashion followers, celebs, and even my 57-year-old mother can’t stop wearing the style, and it’s no surprise, given that it’s a great transitional piece and easy to style for many occasions. While I don’t usually bend to trends, I found myself typing 'denim maxi skirt' into Google as soon as a cool breeze grazed my legs — don’t tease me too much, I live in LA.

Few people know this about me (until now, obviously), but I am an absolute sucker for Target denim. My former boss swore by the brand’s stretchy, flattering jeans, and, as a curvier person, I can confirm many fit me better than $100 pairs. So naturally, the mega-retailer was the first place I looked for a signature denim skirt. I swear it was love at first sight once I set eyes on Universal Thread’s High-Rise Maxi Denim Skirt. To my dismay, the new style was out of stock, and it remained that way for weeks. Thankfully for us both, it's back just in time for the new season, and I snatched up the skirt in my size immediately.

Made of 99 percent cotton with a hint of spandex, this denim skirt passed the slip test: It stretched enough for me to step into the skirt’s opening and yank it up past my thick thighs. I’m usually in between sizes, so I decided to size up, which worked in my favor. The flattering style clings to my hips without feeling too tight around the waist, even after a five-course meal. Better yet, it doesn’t shrink in the wash and comes in 18 sizes, ranging from 00 to 30.

Out of everything in my closet, this medium-wash skirt has become my most-grabbed piece so far this fall. I love that the high-waisted maxi design elongates my pear-shaped figure and pairs well with many shoes. Since I bought the skirt, I've worn it with a baby tee and New Balance sneakers for brunch, a tank and Crocs for errands, and a mock neck top and heels for date night. I appreciate that the unfinished hem and front slit add a subtle edge to the maxi skirt and that the two front pockets are deep enough to fit everything you need for a night out — a phone, wallet, keys, and maybe a tube of lip gloss.

So far, shoppers agree that Universal Thread’s High-Rise Denim Maxi Skirt is worth buying. One customer shared that they “hated” the denim skirt craze at first but ultimately conceded that the “comfortable” style is “so good.” Another echoed my sentiment that it’s a great stretchy staple for curvy people, while a third customer called it a “must-have for fall.”

Round out your wardrobe with this affordable, versatile style that has perennial appeal. Add the $36 denim maxi skirt to your virtual cart before it sells out again.



