'My Favorite Year,' comic salute to TV's golden age, hits 40

  • FILE - British actor Peter O'Toole smokes during an interview at his London home on Dec. 23, 1980. O'Toole appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
    1/5

    TV - My Favorite Year - Anniversary

    FILE - British actor Peter O'Toole smokes during an interview at his London home on Dec. 23, 1980. O'Toole appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Lainie Kazan attends the premiere of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" in New York on March 15, 2016. Kazan appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
    2/5

    TV - My Favorite Year - Anniversary

    FILE - Lainie Kazan attends the premiere of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" in New York on March 15, 2016. Kazan appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
    Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
  • FILE - Richard Benjamin arrives at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine in Culver City, Calif., on June 7, 2012. Benjamin appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    3/5

    TV - My Favorite Year - Anniversary

    FILE - Richard Benjamin arrives at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine in Culver City, Calif., on June 7, 2012. Benjamin appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Mark Linn-Baker attends the premiere of "Rabbit Hole" at the Paris Theatre in New York on Dec. 2, 2010. Linn-Baker appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
    4/5

    TV - My Favorite Year

    FILE - Mark Linn-Baker attends the premiere of "Rabbit Hole" at the Paris Theatre in New York on Dec. 2, 2010. Linn-Baker appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - British actor Peter O'Toole smokes during an interview at his London home on Dec. 23, 1980. O'Toole appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
    5/5

    TV - My Favorite Year - Anniversary

    FILE - British actor Peter O'Toole smokes during an interview at his London home on Dec. 23, 1980. O'Toole appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - British actor Peter O'Toole smokes during an interview at his London home on Dec. 23, 1980. O'Toole appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
FILE - Lainie Kazan attends the premiere of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" in New York on March 15, 2016. Kazan appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Richard Benjamin arrives at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine in Culver City, Calif., on June 7, 2012. Benjamin appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Mark Linn-Baker attends the premiere of "Rabbit Hole" at the Paris Theatre in New York on Dec. 2, 2010. Linn-Baker appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
FILE - British actor Peter O'Toole smokes during an interview at his London home on Dec. 23, 1980. O'Toole appears in the 1982 film "My Favorite Year," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
LYNN ELBER
·6 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter O’Toole was famed for his commanding, Oscar-nominated turns. Mark Linn-Baker was a fledgling stage actor. Richard Benjamin, who’d made a leading-man splash in “Portnoy’s Complaint” and “Westworld,” had a few TV directing credits.

The sum of these unlikely parts was the zesty 1982 movie comedy “My Favorite Year,” starring O’Toole and Linn-Baker, directed by Benjamin and produced by Mel Brooks. It paid loving tribute to the original golden age of TV in the mid-20th century and the variety shows that were the “Saturday Night Live” hits of their day.

When Benjamin read the script by Norman Steinberg and Dennis Palumbo, he immediately turned to his wife, actor Paula Prentiss.

“I hope they want me for this, because it's just great,” Benjamin recalled saying.

The film, marking its 40th anniversary, is set in 1954 and topped by O’Toole as faded but still-glam movie idol Alan Swann, who's appearing on “Comedy Cavalcade” only to pay off his IRS debt. Linn-Baker plays Benjy Stone, an energetic young writer tasked with keeping Swann out of trouble (read: sober) until the broadcast.

The inspirations for “My Favorite Year” included Sid Caesar, the decade’s reigning TV comedy star, and “Your Show of Shows,” the hit he topped from 1950-54 and was followed by “Caesar’s Hour.” The movie also is infused with the spirit of Errol Flynn's swashbuckling films such as “Captain Blood,” with Swann's “Captain from Tortuga" seen in a faux clip.

Brooks, who wrote for “Your Show of Shows” alongside another future giant of stage and screen, Neil Simon, said in his 2021 memoir “All About Me!” that the movie represented “my love letter to Sid Caesar and the early days of television, and it was also a damn good story.”

“It’s one of the three best productions about live TV that I’ve ever seen,” said David Bianculli, a TV critic for NPR's “Fresh Air” and author of “Dictionary of Teleliteracy.” His other top picks: “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and Simon's play “Laughter on the 23rd Floor."

“My Favorite Year,” which is available on streaming services, had a respectable box office opening in October 1982, coming in third behind “An Officer and a Gentlemen” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

Joseph Bologna plays the talented, manic (and sexist) King Kaiser. Others in the impeccable cast include Lainie Kazan ( “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and sequels ), Jessica Harper ("See"), Bill Macy (“Maude”) and Selma Diamond. A character actor on sitcoms, among them the 1980s “Night Court,” Diamond's TV roots were in writing and included “Your Show of Shows."

Benjamin was a teenage fan of Caesar's program and recalled how he and his equally devoted friends would get on the phone after it aired Saturday nights to recap and reenact the highlights.

“The show changed everything. Comedians used to stand up and tell jokes, but here was comedy that was behavior” and unfolded in extended sketches, Benjamin said. “It seemed like a miracle that this (film) would come to me.”

His agent had talked him up for the job, and a meeting with Brooks and producer Michael Gruskoff convinced them that Benjamin could handle it.

The role of Swann had yet to be cast, and it was a quirk of Hollywood fortune that it went to O'Toole, yielding his seventh of eight leading-actor Oscar nods (he lost to Ben Kingsley in “Gandhi”). O'Toole received an honorary Academy Award in 2003.

Albert Finney had been offered the part but was dragging his feet. Benjamin was dispatched to the San Francisco area, where Finney was working on another film, to talk him into it — or risk seeing the project fall apart.

Finney said he liked the script for “My Favorite Year." But after making several movies in the United States, he longed to get back to the London stage despite the fact he'd earn only “£125 pounds a week,” as he put it.

“Why don't you get O'Toole?” Finney helpfully suggested. “We do this all the time. I turn something down, he turns something down" and the other one takes the role.

Prentiss, who'd starred opposite O'Toole in the 1965 film “What's New Pussycat," seconded the idea. So did the producers, who again tasked Benjamin with getting an actor to say yes. O'Toole deemed the script excellent but was curious about a scene that included Swann's tombstone, with the birthdate of Aug. 2.

O'Toole asked if the date been tailored to each actor who'd been pitched the project. When told it wasn't, he replied, “That's my birthday, and that's how old I am. Therefore, I must do the film.”

(The cemetery scene was filmed but cut when it proved too downbeat for test audiences, Benjamin said.)

O'Toole proved a breeze during filming. Benjamin recalled expressing concern to him about a scene in which the actor's head would hit an unpadded tile wall. "I was trained in music hall, ” the English-born O'Toole said, referring to his country's version of vaudeville. "I can do this all day.”

Linn-Baker (TV's “Ghosts,” “Perfect Strangers”) found O'Toole a kind and generous mentor and remains awed by his body of work, which includes “Lawrence of Arabia," “Becket” and “The Lion in Winter.” O'Toole died in 2013 at age 81.

“The relationship that Benjy and Swann had on film is pretty much the relationship that we had off screen,” said Linn-Baker, currently on Broadway in “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman. “He took me under his wing. The little I know about film acting, I know from watching him and listening to him.”

Kazan, who played Belle Steinberg Carroca, Benjy's widowed and remarried mom, recalls meeting O'Toole for the first time when she and Brooks knocked on the actor's dressing room door, heard a muffled “come in” and found an underwear-clad O'Toole seated at the sink and washing his hair.

"He stands up and says, ‘Miss Kazan, my extreme pleasure,'" the actor and singer recounted with delight. “I fell in love with him. He was so wonderful to me.”

Kazan, who earned a Tony nomination for reprising the role of Belle in the 1992-93 musical adaptation of “My Favorite Year," said she based the outspoken Jewish mother on her relatives, including an aunt who was “a real dominant figure” and Kazan's mother, a beautiful woman who wore "all these fantastic clothes.”

A Brooklyn dinner invitation from Belle to Swann results in a culture clash of epic comedy proportions. At one point, Benjy's middle-aged aunt Sadie enters wearing an elaborate wedding gown, prompting a dubious compliment from sister Belle.

“You like it? I only wore it once,” replies a beaming Sadie, while Swann, amused, looks on.

For all its entertaining punchlines and slapstick, “My Favorite Year” is a deserved Valentine to the groundbreaking creativity of early TV makers. The templates they created remain copied and popular, even amid the medium's drastic 21st-century changes.

The movie's plot is fanciful, but “the world in which it is set is the zany reality, and it's just so good," Bianculli said. “I show ‘Your Show of Shows’ in my class (at Rowan University), and it still works.”

Latest Stories

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Ottawa Senators sale: Everything you need to know, latest updates

    The process to sell the Ottawa Senators is underway. Here's what you need to know.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Canadian ice dancers Fournier Beaudry, Soerensen lead at NHK Trophy

    Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen lead the way in the ice dance competition at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. Skating to Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine's "Conga," the duo scored 85.66 in the rhythm dance to stay just ahead of American counterparts Madison Chock and Evan Bates (85.00). Competition continues Saturday, which streams live on CBCSports.ca and on CBC Gem. WATCH | Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen waltz into lead at NHK Trophy: Fournier Beaudry and S

  • Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training camp, Pacheco has moved ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial depth chart in Kansas City, getting the bulk of the carries on game day. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last wee

  • Redblacks defensive lineman Mauldin IV named CFL's top defensive player

    REGINA — Defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV of the Ottawa Redblacks was named the CFL's top defensive player Thursday night. The announcement was made during the CFL's awards banquet in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league head coaches. The six-foot-four, 259-pound Mauldin IV was one of the few bright spots for Ottawa (4-14), which finished last in the East Division. Mauldin IV had a breakout '22 campaign, his first with Ottawa, registering a CFL-high 17 sacks. He a

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Colts, Saturday can't find secret to closing out tight games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianpolis Colts’ inability to close out tight games has cost them two wins in four weeks. Interim coach Jeff Saturday is looking for a simple solution. With six games left, a bye week and two weeks of additional prep time thanks to Monday night contests, Saturday believes a fix could change the season. Indy is only 2 1/2 games back of five playoff hopefuls in the AFC. “We have to find a way to translate what we do on the practice field to the game field, and we didn’t d

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Anunoby has 32 points, 10 rebounds to spoil Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby had a season-high 32 points plus 10 rebounds to lead the undermanned Toronto Raptors to a 112-104 win over Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Fred VanVleet added 23 points and eight assists for the Raptors (9-7), who snapped Miami's three-game winning streak on the way to their fourth consecutive win at Scotiabank Arena. Scottie Barnes finished with 19 points, Chris Boucher had 15, and Thaddeus Young chipped in with 12 points and eight boards. Max Strus led the He

  • Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko began her quest for the largest prize in women's golf history by hitting a tree and making bogey on a par 5. The rest of Thursday in the CME Group Tour Championship couldn't have gone better. Ko responded with eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club, that sent her to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Tour season finale. So much as at stake this week, even beyond the $2 million prize to the winner. Ko has a one-point le

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • 76ers star G Maxey out weeks with broken left foot

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers' win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot. Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia's game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on hi

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers. Now, though, Jacksonville’s D might as well stand for disappointment. The Jaguars (3-7) are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing 486 yards in a 27-17 los