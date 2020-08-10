How to Make Your Favorite Candles at Home

From House Beautiful

Scented candles are one of the best ways to personalize your space. Whether you prefer a crisp scent or something moody, an interesting vessel can pull double-duty by creating atmosphere while adding to the decor. Can't find exactly what you want? You're in luck: Our safe guide to making candles at home can help customize your space in a matter of minutes.

Materials:

Tin kettle

Pot

Thermometer

Wax chips (soy or paraffin)

Essential oil

Wicks

Wick clip

Color blocks

Glue

Heat-resistant jar

Prep Your Vessel

Make sure the vessel you chose is heat-resistant and clean. We chose borosilicate glass for it's timeless look that won't crack when introduced to hot wax. If you're repurposing a container, be sure wash and dry it well—any water droplets will repel the wax.

Glue the wick to the bottom of the container, leaving to let dry while resting on the wick clip. Clothespins are a great alternative to metal wick clips and can be added after the pour if needed.

Customize Your Candle

Put the pot to boil on your stove about halfway filled with water. Measure out your wax into the tin kettle, keeping in mind to account for air gaps. Wax chips take up about half their volume when melted.

Once the pot starts to simmer, add the tin kettle and stir gently to avoid overheating the wax. Use a thermometer to keep track of the heat. Once the wax reaches 190 degrees, add a whole bottle of essential oil. If you chose to color your candle, add the block at the same time, being careful to melt and mix it throughly to avoid patches.

If you are mixing scents use more than one bottle instead of a blend to make sure the scent comes through.

Pour it Out

Turn off the stove and mix the wax, oil, and color together well. Pour the mixture evenly into the prepped vessel, careful to avoid spilling on the wick. Leave the candle to harden overnight. Don't freeze or cool your candle! Chilling hot wax can cause cracks and prevent the candle from burning properly.

After your candle has cured, remove the wick clip and trim the wick. As you use your candle, keep the wick trimmed to 1/4 inch for a clean, even burn. All that's left to style your candle in your favorite space and enjoy!

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.





