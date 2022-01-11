Our Favorite Beauty Products of January 2022

Between game-changing skincare treatments and exciting new makeup launches, at HYPEBAE, our editors test out a bunch of products every month to find and share with you our latest beauty favorites. As we enter a new year, those who are looking for a beauty reset can count on these staff picks: a lightweight serum that conditions hair and defines curls; a quartet of body care gems that cleanse and soothe dry winter skin; and a versatile lipstick that can complete any makeup look.

Read on for our January favorites and while you are here, HYPEBAE editors share their top beauty products for 2021.

[shoppable brand="Tom Ford Beauty" product="Lip Color 'Dolce'" link="https://www.tomford.com/lip-color/T0T3.html?dwvar_T0T3_color=SCARLETROUGE&cgid=3-6-629#start=7" store="Tom Ford Beauty" price="$58 USD"]







Skincare Beauty Products Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser Chanel Hand Cream Aesop Concentrate Body Balm Ceremonia Rose Inc Haircare Body Care

[/shoppable]

I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve never received so many compliments on my lipstick color until now. A first time Tom Ford Beauty user, I didn’t know what to expect from the brand’s Lip Color. All I knew was that I loved the shade I got, a dark mauve named “Dolce,” and that it’s perfect for my day and night looks. The finish has a slight shine to it and moisturizes my lips throughout the day. It also delivers the right amount of pigmentation, allowing me to apply it in just one swipe. Pauline De Leon, Editor

[shoppable brand="Aesop" product="The Advocate Kit" link="https://www.aesop.com/us/p/kits-travel/gift-kits/the-advocate/" store="Aesop" price="$105 USD"]







Skincare Beauty Products Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser Chanel Hand Cream Aesop Concentrate Body Balm Ceremonia Rose Inc Haircare Body Care

[/shoppable]

The holidays may be over, but one can still enjoy those wonderful presents that were under the tree. Something I've been excited about using is Aesop's four-piece kit the Advocate, which features some of the brand's most beloved products like the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Hand Balm, a winter must-have for nourishing dry skin. While the set is out of stock, those interested can explore the rest of the seasonal collection for a last chance to shop the kits. – Teresa Lam, Features Editor

Story continues

[shoppable brand="Ceremonia" product="Pequi Curl Activator" link="https://ceremonia.com/products/pequi-curl-activator" store="Ceremonia" price="$27 USD"]







Skincare Beauty Products Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser Chanel Hand Cream Aesop Concentrate Body Balm Ceremonia Rose Inc Haircare Body Care

[/shoppable]

I’ve only begun embracing my frizzy and wavy hair during the pandemic, when I couldn’t go to the salon for straightening perms. The Pequi Curl Activator by Ceremonia boasts a milky texture, and is packed with ingredients like castor oil and murumuru butter to condition the hair while removing frizz. The serum makes the perfect finishing touch to my shower routine with a rich scent. – YeEun Kim, Editor