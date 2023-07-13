Our favorite air mattress is on sale for 41% off for Prime Day 2023

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

As Prime Day winds down, we're still your guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals across the Internet. Whether you're hunting for deals on mattresses, tech, or appliances, we've got you covered. If you're in need of a new air mattress, then the SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress might be just what you're looking for—and it's 41% off at just $118.46 for Prime Day.

$118.46 at Amazon (Save $81.49)

The SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress is the best air mattress of 2023. It was the most comfortable air mattress we tested and it offered great weight distribution, which can be hard to find in competitors. Our tester was able to sleep peacefully through the night without waking up with any aches or pains. The mattress has great features like a cubby that tucks away the cord and it's super easy to put away and store for later use. Now's the perfect time to buy an air mattress for those summer camping trips where you'd rather not sleep on the hard ground. They also make for great extra beds when hosting loved ones in your home.

Now's your last chance to take part in all the great Amazon Prime Day deals Amazon has to offer. The 40% off deal on the SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress won't last forever, so it's your last chance to grab yours while you still can.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day deals: Get 41% off the SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress