This faux leather belt bag is only $20 on Amazon for the girls who want a less sporty version — and it’s on sale for Prime Day

This year, everyone is into belt bags. Why? They’re incredibly convenient, and they look good with most of your athleisure looks. Lululemon and other brands popularized the simple nylon pouch, and while there’s nothing wrong with it, some girls may want their bags to stand out a little more. Personally, I don’t want to look like everyone else, and I want something that’s not purely sporty so I can wear it with other things. The answer: This faux leather INICAT belt bag from Amazon.

I literally stopped a girl wearing this belt bag on the street in NYC last week to ask where she got it — it looked so cute with her chunky turtleneck and wide-leg jeans. She told me she’d had it for a few weeks and loved the interior pockets for stashing her phone, cards and other accessories.

Of course, I wanted to wait until Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale to order it in the hope that it would go on sale. Luckily, it has! Right now, you can get up to 30% off select colors.

Now, the product page shows that the bag comes in 32 colors. However, you’ll notice that not all the bags on the page are the same shape (why does Amazon allow this?). But anyway, my new friend on the street was wearing a pretty, faux leather khaki color with a removable zipper pouch.

I also love the versions that have a small chain detail on the strap and gold zipper, like this nylon green one. This color is so in style right now. Here it is in black with a small gray chain detail, too.

Credit: Amazon

There are so many fun styles that you’re bound to find the right one for you if you’re looking for a belt bag that can do both sporty and your regular style.

