Nationals prospect Fausto Segura dies in traffic accident in Dominican Republic

Fausto Segura, a right-handed pitching prospect in the Washington Nationals organization, died Sunday, the club announced. He was 23 years old.

Segura died after being hit by a van while riding a scooter in his hometown of Marahona, Dominican Republic, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.

The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura. pic.twitter.com/vPP0M7FNuR — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 13, 2020

The Nationals signed Segura out of the Dominican Republic in July 2017. He spent the next three seasons in the Nationals’ farm system, most recently posting a 3.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 innings for the Class A Short Season Auburn Doubledays.

Segura’s host family from his time in Auburn has launched a GoFundMe to help support his family in the Dominican Republic.

Segura is unfortunately one of a number of professional players to die from a traffic incident in the Dominican Republic in recent years, most notably Cardinals top prospect Oscar Taveras and Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

