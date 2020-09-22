Fauci on Trump’s Vaccine Boasts: No One’s Seen The Data

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has boasted about his administration’s efforts to produce a safe COVID-19 vaccine while simultaneously declaring that the distribution of that vaccine to the American public would happen “very soon.”

But Trump has not seen the vaccine data.

In fact, no one in the administration has seen it. In an interview with The Daily Beast Monday evening, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is only one individual who has access to the data that would show whether a vaccine is viable.

“These are blind placebo-controlled trials. The only ones who see the data intermittently is the safety data monitoring board…. a single unblinded statistician,” Fauci said. “Those data are not public data, no one can know what those data show. That person looks at the data and says, ‘OK, let's keep the trial going, we don't have enough data to make a decision.’ Or that person can look at the data and say, ‘You know, there really is a very strong signal of efficacy, let's make it known.’ We bring in the company, we tell the company, then the company can make up their mind, whether they want to use that data to go to the [Federal Drug Administration for approval].”

In other words, Fauci said, there is no way of knowing how the U.S. is faring in its development of a vaccine until a subset of statisticians decide it’s time for it to be known. The fact that the data is so closely held is part of what is supposed to build trust in the science community and within the administration that the vaccine development was developed in a controlled environment without political influences.

Fauci has previously said that he would “bet” on a November or December timeline for learning the efficacy of a vaccine—not necessarily for guaranteeing its distribution. (A vaccine would need to get approved by the FDA before distribution to the military, nursing homes, and other vulnerable populations). And last week President Trump himself walked back part of his promise of a quick vaccine delivery, saying the U.S. was on target to manufacture enough vaccines to distribute to Americans by April 2021, not by October 2020, as he’s suggested. But despite that correction, the president has continued to stand at the White House press podium, proclaiming to reporters and Americans watching at home that a successful vaccine is inevitable and that data shows the vaccine development is in its final stage.

“We essentially have it,” Trump said at a news conference last Friday.

Trump’s proclamations have fed into a growing level of uneasiness about the efficacy of the vaccine approval process, creating additional complications for his own coronavirus task force. Both Fauci and fellow task force members have continued to press privately the importance of building trust among the American people that when a vaccine is produced it will have gone through a rigorous review process.

The dichotomy between the president’s public hyping of the vaccine and the reality that no one in the Trump administration knows what the data actually says underscores the problem the federal government faces in tackling this growing public relations problem.

“The lack of trust in a vaccine is multifaceted,” Fauci said. “Even if there weren't any mixed signals coming out of the government, there still would be a bit of an anti-vaxx feeling. You superimpose a part of that... the kind of mixed signals that are coming out of different agencies, people read that in the newspaper, whether it's real or not, and they get concerned... can you believe what the government says?”

The mixed messaging from the government is not just around the production of a vaccine. Testing and other community health guidelines have stirred tensions among officials working with the task force.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week quietly updated its guidelines on COVID-19 transmission, saying “airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread” and that the virus could spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes." On Monday, however, the agency took down its guidance, telling reporters the website had been altered by accident and that the information previously published was still under internal review. An hour later, the CDC took it a step further, saying the information posted on its website “does not reflect” its “current state of knowledge”.

