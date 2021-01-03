Fauci blasts Trump’s baseless tweets accusing CDC of exaggerating Covid death toll: ‘These are real people’
Dr Anthony Fauci shot down President Trump when asked to respond to his tweets saying that there could be variations in the number of Covid-related deaths.
Mr Trump tweeted that the numbers of deaths were “fake news”.
The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. “When in doubt, call it Covid.” Fake News!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021
Asked to respond to this, Dr Fauci said: “Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths".
NEW: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Pres. Trump's morning tweet on COVID-19 related deaths: "The deaths are real deaths. All you need to do is go out into the trenches... that's real, that's not fake." https://t.co/rNGGy483On pic.twitter.com/4nGmvDxns9
— ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2021
"The deaths are real deaths. All you need to do is go out into the trenches, go to the hospitals, see what the healthcare workers are dealing with, they are under very stressed situations. In many areas of the country, the hospital beds are stretched, people are running out of beds, running out of trained personnel who are exhausted right now. That's real, that's not fake, that’s real," Dr Fauci told ABC News.
Mr Trump responded on Twitter attempting to take credit for the work of Dr Fauci, a man he has often been at odds with during the pandemic. Mr Trump tweeted that Dr Fauci "works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work".
Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021
The US Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams, another member of the Trump administration, backed up Dr Fauci, telling CNN: “From a public health perspective, I have no reason to doubt those numbers.”
"I think people need to be very aware that it's not just about the deaths… It's about the hospitalizations, the capacity. These cases are having an impact in an array of ways and people need to understand there's a finish line in sight, but we've got to keep running toward it," Dr Adams said on CNN’s State of the union.
The relationship between the president and the nation’s top infectious disease expert has become worse and worse during the pandemic.
The first signs of disagreement came in February when Mr Trump suggested the virus would go away with the arrival of warmer weather and was contradicted by Dr Fauci.
In an interview published in Science magazine in march, Dr Fauci said “I can’t jump in front of him and push him down,” when Mr Trump says things that aren’t true.
Mr Trump has repeatedly contradicted Dr Fauci on Twitter throughout the pandemic.
Wrong! We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG!
:: https://t.co/hhwYOrnWZn
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020
On September 11, Dr Fauci, speaking on MSNBC, said: “There were times I was out there telling the American public how difficult this is, how we’re having a really serious problem, and the president is saying that it’s something that’s going to disappear, which obviously is not the case. So there was and is some disagreements in what we say and what comes out in the White House.”
Dr Fauci told CNN in October that Mr Trump’s attacks were just “noise” and that he wasn’t bothered by them.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says President Trump’s personal attacks are just “noise” and a “mere distraction.”
“They don’t bother me,” he said. “I know what my job is, and I’m going to do it.” https://t.co/X7gbOw5w4z pic.twitter.com/NVlJZNLUak
— CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2020
