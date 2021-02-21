Fauci expects U.S. will make up weather-related vaccine delays as soon as the 'middle of the week'
Bad weather wreaked havoc across much of the United States last week, especially in Texas. The resulting power outages and water shortages proved to be serious consequences on their own, but, like everything else in the past year, the deadly storm did not occur outside the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it led to a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday acknowledged the setback, but was optimistic it was only a temporary one. Indeed, 2 million of the 6 million doses that were delayed are already making their way to vaccination sites, Fauci said. He then predicted things will be back on track by the middle of the week.
TODAY: Dr. Fauci tells @chucktodd that weather-related vaccine delays should be resolved "by the middle of the week."
Fauci: "We can play pretty good catchup. ... It's a temporary setback." pic.twitter.com/lTqFoQDlNN
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 21, 2021
Of course, delivery is just one aspect of distribution, but Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner said vaccination sites were up and running again in his city, which was hit hard by the weather, on Saturday, and the major Federal Emergency Management Agency site will open Monday. He anticipates more than 100,000 people will get vaccinated in Texas' largest city this week.
Can Houston get vaccines back on track after the winter storm caused delays?@SylvesterTurner tells @margbrennan starting Monday, Houston's major FEMA distribution site will open with 6K vaccines per day for the next 6-8 weeks. Plans to vaccinate more than 100K this week pic.twitter.com/fJGHv5WQxn
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 21, 2021
