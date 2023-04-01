FAU Owl fans went all the way to Houston to watch their team make history. Take a look

The Florida Atlantic University Owls are about to play the biggest game in school history, and the fans are ready for it.

The ninth-seeded Owls face the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs, with a spot in the national championship at stake.

FAU believes ‘no moment will be too big’ as it chases first basketball national title

To the uninitiated, it seems like this is the Cinderella story of the year. But the Owls don’t consider themselves a Cinderella — and in a lot ways they’re right. They are underdogs for sure, but they might just be the best out-of-nowhere semifinalist ever.

The excitement is high as fans imagine a possible All-South Florida championship game on Monday night if FAU pulls off the upset and the University of Miami Hurricanes defeat the UConn Huskies in their Final Four match-up.

Where FAU ranks among the Final Four’s all-time Cinderellas (and why it’s not really one)

Here is what the scene looked like in Houston as the fans waited for the game for start on Saturday:

Basketball fans enter the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas before the start of the Men’s Basketball Championship National Semifinal between Florida Atlantic Owls against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Basketball fans show their support before the start of the Men’s Basketball Championship National Semifinal between Florida Atlantic Owls against the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

And take a look at some action shots:

San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (20) defends Florida Atlantic Owls guard Nicholas Boyd (2) during the first half of the Men’s Basketball Championship National Semifinal at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 1, 2003.

