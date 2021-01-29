FAU-G becomes top free game; records more than 5 million downloads on Google Play Store

FAU-G had been creating a lot of buzz prior to its launch. FAU-G is a locally-developed game that has been made by Bangalore-based nCore games. The game was launched on 26 January and has managed to become a massive hit. It has become the most popular free game on Google Play Store and has managed more than 5 million downloads in a single day. More so, the game has received an average of 4.1 ratings on the Google Play Store.

Game developer nCore Games took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, "#MakeInIndia Wins @GooglePlay FAU-G is now the #1 Free Game. Thank you India! #JaiHind."

The announcement of the game was made initially by the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar via his Twitter handle. The game was expected to launch in October 2020 but managed to make its way in January 2021. For now, the game is available only on the Android platform and there is no news for its availability on iOS.

The parent company nCore Games has stated that FAUG is said to get a 5v5 Team Deathmatch, Battle Royale, and more modes that will be added soon. No news on the update has been announced so far.

FAUG comes with a single-person campaign mode and is based on the feud between Indian and Chinese soldiers, based in Galwan Valley. Unlike its counterpart, the game does not get Battle Royale Game Mode.

The gameplay of FAU-G portrays the life of an Indian Soldier and how the soldiers fight on the border. The gameplay resembles an Indian theme, portraying Galwan Valley.

How to download FAU-G

Step 1: To download FAU-G, go to Google play store and type FAU-G in search

Step 2: Open FAU-G and click on the install button

Step 3: After clicking the install button, wait for the game to download

Step 4: Once the download is finished, click on the game app and start playing

According to an earlier report, the game is 460 MB in size on the Play Store and while it has not yet released for iOS users, it is expected to roll out soon. For now, the game only has "Campaign- Tales of Galwan Valley" mode. It will eventually receive four more modes including "Team DeathMatch" and "Free for all- Every man for himself".

