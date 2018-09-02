FAU Alumni Association sends mass text mistakenly celebrating win after blowout loss vs. Oklahoma

There wasn’t much to celebrate on Saturday for Lane Kiffin and FAU, but one group did its best. (AP Photo)

The Florida Atlantic Owls received some insult to injury following their 63-14 embarrassment against the No. 7 ranked Oklahoma Sooners, but this time, it was friendly fire.

It appears the FAU Alumni Association mistakenly sent out a mass text to its alumni to celebrate an extremely nonexistent win over the heavily favored Sooners. The text reportedly contained a link to a page describing the game as “Winning in Paradise,” rather than losing by 49 in Oklahoma.

The unfortunate message, from FAU Owl Access.:

“FAU just beat #7 ranked OU on their home field. Let’s celebrate by helping more athletes,” the text read. A link then appeared taking followers to an FAU web page that read in part: “FAU Beats Oklahoma! Winning in Paradise”

FAU alumni react to the mass text

Several FAU alumni took to Twitter to document, blast and/or mock the text.

I think someone at #FAU night need to watch the games before sending out texts … pic.twitter.com/QezRKLS23x — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) September 1, 2018





So I just got this text. Yes, let’s celebrate. Could this day get more embarrassing for FAU? pic.twitter.com/7NskZpv3Kx — Harry Husker (@Harry_Husker) September 1, 2018





Sheeesh FAU website thought we won @OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/rjTmJKOLrH — Domenic Z (@DomZenga) September 1, 2018

Story Continues













Just how bad was FAU’s loss to Oklahoma?

It was really bad. It was really, really bad when you consider how much hype the Owls had entering this season.

Saturday’s game kicked off a highly anticipated season for the Owls after going 11-3 in their first year under Lane Kiffin. While unranked in the preseason AP Poll, they had the fifth-most votes of all unranked teams and were the betting favorite to win the Conference USA championship.

And with all that season-opening hype, the Owls were completely dismantled by the Sooners.

At the end of the first quarter, the Owls were down 28-0. Then they were down 42-0 at halftime. Then they were down 56-0 midway through the third quarter. It was on pace for the worst loss in school history, but some second-half touchdowns allowed the Owls to come just short of their record 63-7 pasting at the hands of Kansas State in 2016.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, who Kiffin probably still wishes had stuck with baseball, accounted 209 passing yards on just 11 pass attempts. On the other side of the ball, the Owls’ dark horse Heisman candidate Devin Singletary was held to 69 yards on 18 attempts. In total, the Sooners outgained the Owls 650-324.

It was a day to forget for FAU, made even worse by the errant button press of an alumni association staffer or a truly galling miscommunication in the office.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• ‘No f—ing way’: Raiders players react to Mack trade

• Yankees manager has epic meltdown

• Maryland pays tribute to McNair in opening play

• Terez Paylor: Mack trade comes with heavy risk

