Fatima Sana Shaikh On Why Her Career Didn’t Skyrocket Post ‘Dangal’, ‘Thugs’ Failure And Nepotism

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her debut as Aamir Khan’s determined daughter, Geeta Phogat, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. While the movie went on to become one of Bollywood’s biggest hits, earning a staggering $307 million worldwide, Shaikh’s career didn’t quite hit the high one would imagine a film such as Dangal would ensure.

The actor, who was praised universally for her performance, was next seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, a box-office dud so bad that lead actor Aamir apologised for acting in it. However, things are looking interesting for Shaikh, who will next be seen in two very different films: Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Over an hour-long Zoom call, the actor reflects on her Bollywood journey so far, how a culture of nepotism makes things difficult for actors not from legacy backgrounds, and why she doesn’t regret doing Thugs of Hindostan.

Edited excerpts:

Anurag Basu is famous for not having a bound script before going to shoot. Or even during it. What did he pitch while casting you?

Nothing. He said, “To sun, main picture bana raha hoon. Ladka hai, ladki hai. Phir ye phir, phir wo hoga. Karte hain.” (Listen, I am making a film, there’s this guy, there’s this girl. Then this will happen, then that will happen. Let’s do it).

Sounds like you must have said an instant ‘yes’.

Every actor wants to work with him just to be a part of his world. There’s an originality in his vision. There’s boldness in his aesthetic. And that’s why you go along. Of course, you know some details about your character but that’s the extent of it. A lot of the writing happens on the set.

But having started out with somebody like Aamir, who’s such a stickler for having everything in place beforehand, was it easy to adjust to this style of filmmaking?

You’ve to leave everything behind. Especially your insecurities. You’ve to submit yourself to this man’s singular vision. Tumhe khud ko tyaag...

