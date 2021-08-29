Fatigued KC NWSL in “survival mode” in road loss to Chicago Red Stars

While things are looking up on the home front for Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team, its road form reared its ugly head again Saturday night.

Off the back of a midweek home victory, Kansas City suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Red Stars at Toyota Park in Chicago.

The loss was Kansas City’s fifth-straight defeat on the road, and KC has been outscored 14-1 in that stretch.

“We were in survival mode more than attack mode today,” KC head coach Huw Williams said after the game.

A pair of goals from Chicago’s Sarah Woldmoe on either side of halftime was complemented by an 81st-minute goal from Katie Johnson.

The game was Kansas City’s third in eight days. Meanwhile, it was the first game in 10 days for Chicago.

“I never want to have any excuses, but three games in eight days is tough for anybody, but especially when you’re playing against somebody that’s fully rested,” Williams said.

Kansas City started the game looking fresh, coming close to goal after just five minutes through midfielder Lo LaBonta.

KC kept the game on level terms through to the water break on the half-hour mark, but the chance for a quick rest provided Chicago with a new lease of life and it showed as the Red Stars opened the scoring in the 36th minute.

Woldmoe latched onto the end of a Mallory Pugh corner, sending a strong header from 14 yards out that flew past KC goalkeeper AD Franch.

The goal was a sign of things to come for KC, which once again got burned by crosses into the box.

Woldmoe doubled the lead in 61st minute off another Pugh cross — this time from a free kick close to the corner flag — before Johnson headed home a cross in the 81st minute off yet another cross.

High balls into the box have proved to be an Achilles heel for Kansas City all season, with a large portion of goals conceded originating from wide areas.

“It’s the same story for us which we’ve got to solve,” Williams said. “Dealing with crosses into the box.”

The trio of goals will be ones that KC goalkeeper Franch will want to have back, but she did have one positive on the night. Franch, a new signing from the Portland Thorns, made four saves on the night, pushing her over the 300 save mark in her career, making her just the fifth player in NWSL history to reach that mark.

“That’s why we think she’s an important addition to us,” Williams said. “I wish she didn’t have to make any saves today, but obviously she did. She’s a good keeper and a good leader for us.”

After a tough stretch of games, Kansas City will now get a week off before hosting the North Carolina Courage next Sunday. KC will be looking to win its third-straight home game and extend its home undefeated streak to four.