Father’s Day UK: Best personalised gifts to buy dads online

Our pick of the best personalised presents to buy your dad this UK Father's Day. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Father’s Day in the UK falls on 21 June this year meaning you have plenty of time to find and order the perfect gift for your dad - despite non-essential shops not being open yet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Personalised presents remain a top choice with shoppers so we’ve focused on exactly that in this guide.

Many leading brands, as well as small, independent companies, sell bespoke and monogrammed versions of their products making your purchase that bit more special.

Just keep in mind you might need to order sooner rather than later to ensure your present is made and delivered in time.

Shop 20 personalised Father’s Day gifts

Personalised Barbecue Tool Set | £44.95 from Not On The High Street

(Not On The High Street/ ALL THINGS BRIGHTON BEAUTIFUL)

Those who fancy themselves a dab hand on the BBQ, this personalised four-piece set complete with easy-grip tongs, a two-pronged fork, a spatula, basting brush, and a protective carry case, is a must-have.

Personalised Dear Daddy Book | £22.75 from Etsy

Change up your bedtime story with a book personalised to include your child and parent’s name, nicknames, their job and where you live.

Brew And Biscuit Gift Box | £10.50 from Etsy

Looking to buy for the foodie in your life, MezzyCreationsCrafts gift box, which includes a personalised oak coaster, a selection of teas or coffee, as well as four bars of chocolate, and an added message on the top of the box is not to be sniffed at.

Dior Sauvage | £53 (Was £55) from The Fragrance Shop

Dior Sauvage

The Fragrance Shop are offering customers the option of personalising their purchase with up to 66 characters on selected perfumes for an extra charge of £4.99.

Beer box seat with name | £24.32 from Etsy

Story continues

The beer box set is one of Etsy’s bestselling items, as it has sold almost 2,000 props. This crate comes with a beech wood lid, can be personalised with your very own message, and makes for the perfect holder for those who enjoy an ice cold beer.

Pocket Rustic Refillable Leather Journal | £50 from Aspinal of London

(Aspinal Of London)

This A7 journal is made from Italian calf leather, which comes in both black and tan shades, and can be refilled with either lined or plane paper. Plus it can be embossed free of charge.

Men's Oxblood Leather Billfold Wallet | £150 from Paul Smith

A leather wallet is another popular gift idea for men, and this Paul Smith design is set to impress. It has been crafted in Italy from a soft leather, which can be monogrammed, and has separate compartments for cards, cash and coins.

Monogram Mens Slip On Slippers | £135 from Rae Feather

Rae Faether’s slippers are made from 100% merino sheepskin, have a hard wearing crepe rubber sole to ensure the wearer will not slip, and can be personalised with hand painted monogrammed initials.

Personalised Weekend Holdall With Shoulder Strap | £55 from Not On The High Street

(Not On The High Street/ Duncan Stewart)

The faux leather holdall comes in two colourways, boasts pinstripe lining, brass fittings, as well as zip pocket inside the bag to store any valuables, and can be personalised to add that extra touch of class to your luggage.

Personalised Wooden Cheeseboard Set Cheese Lovers | £19.99 from Getting Personal

The wooden cheeseboard features a lid that slides off to uncover the four-piece set of cheese forks and knife underneath. Plus it can be personalised with a date spanning up to eight characters, names up to 18 characters or a message containing 28 letters.

Personalised Monogram Cut Glass Effect Tumbler | £26.75 from Not On The High Street

(Not On The High Street/ Becky Broome)

Those who enjoy a tipple at the end of a long week, will be over the moon with a glass tumbler, which can hold 32cl of liquid, personalised with their initials etched on the side.

Personalised beer letterbox biscuit | £11.95 from Biscuiteers

Personalised beer letterbox biscuit

Biscuiteers Father’s Day range of edible treats is a must. The company offer a range of individual gingerbread biscuits, which can be personalised, individual gingerbread biscuits or bundles.

Ravensburger Photo Jigsaw Puzzle | £16.99 (Was £19.99) from Photobox

There is no better way to while away the hours than with a jigsaw puzzle, especially one that is an enlarged photo of you and your loved one on. Photobox offers customers the choice of how many pieces to include in their puzzle, from 49 to 2,000.

Personalised Leather Glasses Case | £45 from Not On The High Street

(Not On The High Street/ Man Gun Bear)

For those who have a tendency to misplace their glasses, this personalised leather glasses case is just the ticket to protect their specs.

Father's Day Portrait Labelled Wine | £40 from Not On The High Street

(Not On The High Street/ Adam Regester Design)

Add that extra special touch to your gift this Father’s Day with a bottle of wine, which shoppers can select out of white, rose or red, and a hand drawn portrait illustrated by Adam Regester.

Personalised Engraved Hammer | £14.95 from Etsy

The DIY experts in the family will go head over heels for this 8oz hammer, which can be personalised with a message of up to 100 characters.

Personalised Silver round cufflinks | £11.99 from Etsy

A personalised pair of cufflinks is a keepsake your loved one can keep for years to come. Shoppers can choose from silver, gold, rose gold or gun metal grey pated cufflinks, which can be engraved with a message of your choice.

Personalised Tool Belt | £20 from Menkind

zThis tool belt is made from heavy duty leather, has six pockets, as well as a tape measure holder, and can be personalised with up to 25 characters on the belt.

Luxury Italian Leather Personalised Luggage Tag | £19 from Not On The High Street

(Not On The High Street/ Hurley Burley Man)

The jetsetters will love a personalised luggage tag to ensure they can spot their case with ease. The leather tag comes in eight colours and can have up to four characters embossed in eight shades on the front.

Square Photo Book | £24.99 from CEWE-Photoworld

Shoppers can choose from different sized photo books, as well as hard or soft covers when creating their own photo album. Simply upload your images digitally and organise them across 98 pages, which will then be printed and bound for your loved one.