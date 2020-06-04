The best Father's Day gifts for the sports dad who loves to grill

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Father’s Day plans might look a lot different this year. One thing that probably won’t change is if dad has a grill, he’ll likely be firing it up. While he already has his fair share of tools, it’s not a bad idea to upgrade the essentials with some fresh equipment. Even better: it’s adorned with his favorite team’s logo.

We listed some of our favorite outdoor finds that dad can use for years on end. Just because sports might be on a temporary hiatus doesn’t mean his team pride has wavered. While we highlighted products for certain teams, you can find items for all major leagues and cities at the Yahoo Fanatics Shop.

Camping trips will never be the same thanks to this Yeti cooler. The superior insulation ensures drinks stay cold from the beginning of the hike to your final steps.

The Cowboys dad in your life will be happy to see this personalized Yeti tumbler on June 21. It has all the same features as a regular colster, but with the addition of the bold America’s Team emblem.

Pops can celebrate the reigning Super Bowl champions while also broiling his favorite foods atop this bucket grill. It’s compact, but also strong enough to cook whatever he pleases.

The essentials will be right by his side as dad mans the smoker. This apron features a retractable, detachable bottle opener and four drink pockets.

This party pack includes seven tailgate accessories: one zippered bottle sleeve, two can sleeves, BBQ mitt, apron, pot holder and clip.

Splurge on something spectacular this year and snag this all-inclusive BBQ kit. The cooler stores 46 cans and features a handful of utility pockets.

When grilling season is over, dad can protect his smoker and show off his team pride at the same time. The cover works in outside temperatures from 20°F to 140°F.