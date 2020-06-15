There Are A Lot Of Good Father's Day Gifts On Sale At Nordstrom

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Figuring out what to get your dad for Father’s Day this year might seem trivial, but it’s more important than ever to celebrate the loved ones around you.

Father’s Day this year is June 21 ― so it’s coming up quickly. You don’t need to break the bank to get a good Father’s Day gift that’ll arrive in time, because there are a lot of budget-friendly Father’s Day gifts on Amazon and funny cards for these tough times.

Fortunately, Nordstrom has a clearance sale running now through Father’s Day that includes up to 60% off clearance items — plus an extra 25% off those already marked-down items. There are a ton of men’s sale picks to browse from dad-approved brands like Bonobos, Ted Baker London and Vineyard Vines.

Whether your dad says he doesn’t need anything or is a self-proclaimed grill master, with summer heating up, it’s a good time to gift your dad some lightweight linen shirts and comfy shorts for those backyard barbecues and park walks. (We also found a few swim trunks on sale so he can make a splash in that new above-ground pool or on his next beach getaway.)

Below, we’ve rounded up a few items from Nordstrom’s sale section that would make a perfect Father’s Day gift.

Take a look:



Madewell Linen Cotton Perfect Shirt

Normally $80, on sale for $24 at Nordstrom.

Scotch & Soda Classic Chino Shorts

Normally $89, on sale for $33 at Nordstrom.

1901 Marco Driving Shoe

Normally $100, on sale for $37 at Nordstrom.

Faherty Baja Beach Hoodie

Normally $188, on sale for $61 at Nordstrom.

1901 Swim Trunks

Normally $50, on sale for $15 at Nordstrom.

Frye 'Logan' Leather Travel Kit

Normally $188, on sale for $85 at Nordstrom.

Bonobos Slim Fit Solid Crewneck T-Shirt

Normally $25, on sale for $11 at Nordstrom.

1901 Henley Slub Henley

Normally $60, on sale for $18 at Nordstrom.

The Art Of Shaving Shaving Cream

Normally $30, on sale for $24 at Nordstrom.

Peter Millar Crown Vintage Canvas Pants

Normally $158, on sale for $47 at Nordstrom.

1901 Heather Gingham Linen Blend Slim Fit Sport Shirt

Normally $70, on sale for $21 at Nordstrom.

ECCO Soft 7 Sneaker

Normally $160, on sale for $71 at Nordstrom.

AG Wanderer Modern Slim Fit Shorts

Normally $125, on sale for $47 at Nordstrom.

RVCA Splender Tropical Board Shorts

Normally $58, on sale for $26 at Nordstrom.

Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit

Normally $35, on sale for $16 at Nordstrom.

