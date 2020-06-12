Father's Day Gifts For The Sports Fanatic Who's Missing The Games

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you’re looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift this year, what about something to fill that sports-shaped hole in his heart? (Photo: Prostock-Studio via Getty Images)

Sports might seem like a trivial thing compared to everything going on in the world right now. But with Father’s Day quickly coming up on June 21, it’s more important than ever to bring dear old dad some joy, especially if he’s really missed watching his favorite sports team.

The coronavirus pandemic forced major sports leagues to stop allowing fans into stadiums. Many shut down entire seasons, leaving sports fans everywhere wondering when they’ll see their next home run, touchdown or slam dunk.

If you’re looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift this year, what about something to fill that sports-shaped hole in his heart?

There are plenty of great gifts for sports fanatics out there, from useful coasters covered in sports facts to these fancy cuff links made from the seats of an actual stadium.

If you want a more personalized Father’s Day gift that’s sports-themed, you can even order him a custom jersey with his favorite team or this illustrated family frame.

Any of these gifts are sure to be a home run. Below, we’ve rounded up 20 Father’s Day gifts for sports-loving dads who miss watching the big game.

Take a look:

A sporty way to hold hand sanitizer

Find this softball keychain for $9 on Etsy.

Baseball map tumblers

A novelty book of sports news

Find this New York Times customized baseball book for $72 at Uncommon Goods.

A sports-themed game to pass the time

A family photo frame featuring his favorite team

These coasters covered in sports facts

Some knockout wall decor

A chance to learn something new about sports

An inspirational paperweight

Find this Home Plate paperweight for $40 at Uncommon Goods.

These wooden baseball coasters

Find these wooden baseball coasters for $21 on Etsy.

A set of stadium cuff links

A corn hole game featuring his favorite team

A reminder of tee time

Find this custom golf bobblehead for $69 on Etsy.

A sun hat with his favorite sports team

A way to plan for future games

Find this Ticket Stub Diary for $14 at Uncommon Goods.

A custom baseball jersey

A way to play the game at home

A new hat for his favorite team

A jersey that honors a legend

Find this Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey for $300 at Fanatics.

A sports-themed scratch-off

