Father's Day Gifts For The Sports Fanatic Who's Missing The Games

Danielle Gonzalez
HuffPost Life

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you&rsquo;re looking for the perfect <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/a-complete-guide-to-buying-the-best-fathers-day-gifts_n_5b157cdbe4b02143b7cf203e" data-ylk="slk:Father&rsquo;s Day gift this year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Father&rsquo;s Day gift this year</a>, what about something to fill that sports-shaped hole in his heart? (Photo: Prostock-Studio via Getty Images)
If you’re looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift this year, what about something to fill that sports-shaped hole in his heart? (Photo: Prostock-Studio via Getty Images)

Sports might seem like a trivial thing compared to everything going on in the world right now. But with Father’s Day quickly coming up on June 21, it’s more important than ever to bring dear old dad some joy, especially if he’s really missed watching his favorite sports team.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The coronavirus pandemic forced major sports leagues to stop allowing fans into stadiums. Many shut down entire seasons, leaving sports fans everywhere wondering when they’ll see their next home run, touchdown or slam dunk.

If you’re looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift this year, what about something to fill that sports-shaped hole in his heart?

There are plenty of great gifts for sports fanatics out there, from useful coasters covered in sports facts to these fancy cuff links made from the seats of an actual stadium.

If you want a more personalized Father’s Day gift that’s sports-themed, you can even order him a custom jersey with his favorite team or this illustrated family frame.

Any of these gifts are sure to be a home run. Below, we’ve rounded up 20 Father’s Day gifts for sports-loving dads who miss watching the big game. 

Take a look:

A sporty way to hold hand sanitizer

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/37o3KDR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:softball keychain" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">softball keychain </a>for $9 on <a href="https://fave.co/37o3KDR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>.
Find this softball keychain for $9 on Etsy.

Baseball map tumblers

Find these <a href="https://fave.co/2AW4DaG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baseball park map glasses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baseball park map glasses</a> for $35 at <a href="https://fave.co/2AW4DaG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>.
Find these baseball park map glasses for $35 at Uncommon Goods.

A novelty book of sports news

Find this New York Times customized baseball book for $72 at <a href="https://fave.co/3hfhvJw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>.
Find this New York Times customized baseball book for $72 at Uncommon Goods.

A sports-themed game to pass the time

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/2YtuYEO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home Team Baseball Game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Home Team Baseball Game</a> for $68 at <a href="https://fave.co/2YtuYEO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>.
Find this Home Team Baseball Game for $68 at Uncommon Goods.

A family photo frame featuring his favorite team

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/37kWfO1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personalized sports family illustrated frame" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">personalized sports family illustrated frame </a> for $15 on <a href="https://fave.co/37kWfO1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>.
Find this personalized sports family illustrated frame for $15 on Etsy.

These coasters covered in sports facts

Find these <a href="https://fave.co/2AqXKhx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anatomy of Sports coasters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anatomy of Sports coasters</a> for $45 at <a href="https://fave.co/2AqXKhx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>.
Find these Anatomy of Sports coasters for $45 at Uncommon Goods.

Some knockout wall decor

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/3feixDJ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic boxing bell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">classic boxing bell</a> for $80 at <a href="https://fave.co/3feixDJ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods.</a>
Find this classic boxing bell for $80 at Uncommon Goods.

A chance to learn something new about sports

Find this <a href="https://amzn.to/2AkfbjY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Women in Sports: 50 Fearless Athletes Who Played to Win&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> "Women in Sports: 50 Fearless Athletes Who Played to Win"</a> book for $13 on <a href="https://amzn.to/2AkfbjY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>.
Find this "Women in Sports: 50 Fearless Athletes Who Played to Win" book for $13 on Amazon.

An inspirational paperweight

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/3hjDejt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home Plate paperweight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Home Plate paperweight</a> for $40 at <a href="https://fave.co/3hjDejt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>.
Find this Home Plate paperweight for $40 at Uncommon Goods.

These wooden baseball coasters

Find these <a href="https://fave.co/30yJ5LK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wooden baseball coasters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wooden baseball coasters</a> for $21 on <a href="https://fave.co/30yJ5LK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>.
Find these wooden baseball coasters for $21 on Etsy.

A set of stadium cuff links

Find these <a href="https://fave.co/2UzCUnb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:authentic stadium seat cuff links" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">authentic stadium seat cuff links</a> for $190 at <a href="https://fave.co/2UzCUnb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>.
Find these authentic stadium seat cuff links for $190 at Uncommon Goods.

A corn hole game featuring his favorite team

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/3f7KHAm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wild Sports New York Yankees tailgate bean bag toss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wild Sports New York Yankees tailgate bean bag toss</a> game for $100 at <a href="https://fave.co/3f7KHAm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dick's Sporting Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dick's Sporting Goods</a>.
Find this Wild Sports New York Yankees tailgate bean bag toss game for $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

A reminder of tee time

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/3fdPL65" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:custom golf bobblehead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">custom golf bobblehead</a> for $69 on <a href="https://fave.co/3fdPL65" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>.
Find this custom golf bobblehead for $69 on Etsy.

A sun hat with his favorite sports team

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/3hjJBmT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Columbia men's LSU Tigers gray Bora Bora booney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Columbia men's LSU Tigers gray Bora Bora booney</a> hat for $26 at <a href="https://fave.co/3hjJBmT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dick's Sporting Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dick's Sporting Goods</a>.
Find this Columbia men's LSU Tigers gray Bora Bora booney hat for $26 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

A way to plan for future games

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/2B3b3Vy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ticket Stub Diary" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ticket Stub Diary</a> for $14 at <a href="https://fave.co/2B3b3Vy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>.
Find this Ticket Stub Diary for $14 at Uncommon Goods.

A custom baseball jersey

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/3fcVGZe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York Mets Nike custom jersey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New York Mets Nike custom jersey</a> for $112 at <a href="https://fave.co/3fcVGZe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fanatics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fanatics</a>.
Find this New York Mets Nike custom jersey for $112 at Fanatics.

A way to play the game at home

Find this <a href="https://amzn.to/37mUyiZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Franklin Sports MLB electronic baseball pitching machine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Franklin Sports MLB electronic baseball pitching machine</a> for $30 on <a href="https://amzn.to/37mUyiZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>.
Find this Franklin Sports MLB electronic baseball pitching machine for $30 on Amazon.

A new hat for his favorite team

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/37lFBhb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden State Warriors snapback hat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden State Warriors snapback hat </a>for $24 at <a href="https://fave.co/37lFBhb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lids" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lids</a>.
Find this Golden State Warriors snapback hat for $24 at Lids.

A jersey that honors a legend

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/2BS015G" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers</a> jersey for $300 at <a href="https://fave.co/2BS015G" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fanatics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fanatics</a>.
Find this Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey for $300 at Fanatics.

A sports-themed scratch-off

Find this <a href="https://fave.co/3frFUdl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Major League ballparks scratch-off chart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Major League ballparks scratch-off chart</a> for $25 at <a href="https://fave.co/3frFUdl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pop Chart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pop Chart</a>.
Find this Major League ballparks scratch-off chart for $25 at Pop Chart.

Related...

Funny Father's Day Cards 2020 For These Tough Times

The Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts 2020 That Are Just For Dad

Cheap Father's Day Gifts On Amazon That Are Unique

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next

Back