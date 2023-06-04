Father's Day Gift of the Day: Pizza Grilling Crate

Father's Day Gift of the Day: Personalized Pizza Grilling Man Crate

If your dad dreams in pepperoni, the Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate from Man Crates is the perfect Father's Day gift. It's got everything Dad needs to make a thin-crust, charred Neopolitan-style pizza from the comfort of his backyard.

For the dads who rave about "authentic pizza," there's nothing like a wood-fired pizza with a crispy bottom, charred edges, and golden brown melted buffalo mozzarella. It's the sort of pizza that's hard to come by in the home unless you have a full-blown pizza oven. The Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate lets your dad capture some of this pizza magic using his charcoal or gas grill.

It's got all the essentials your dad will need to make some seriously delicious pizza. It all starts with the most important ingredient: high-quality Tony Gemignani’s Artisanal Pizza Dough, a high-protein flour that will make a dough that's chewy and stretchable, so it can take the extra heat of the grill. Speaking of heat, the four cordierite stones will accommodate pies big and small, on both round charcoal grills or wide propane grills. These stones can suck up the high heat of dad's grill, and dish them out to cook pizzas in minutes, if not moments. It even comes with a collapsible pizza peel so he can keep his digits safe sliding pizzas in and out of his new makeshift oven.

The Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate even comes with a rolling pin, pizza cutter, a special pizza seasoning, and even a detailed recipe card set, making it the complete pizza package. It's one of many fantastic curated Man Crates gift boxes that would put a smile on any dad's face.

$110 at Man Crates

