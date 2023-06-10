Father's Day Gift of the Day: Flaviar subscription

Whether your dad enjoys whiskey neat or on the rocks, there's a good chance that he's got a couple of favorite brands like Jameson's or Pappy Van Winkle. A subscription to Flaviar will help broaden his peety horizons, with a new bottle of whiskey delivered to his door each month, and makes for a great Father's Day gift. Aside from a huge selection of new whiskies to try, Flaviar has a huge collection of spirits including rum, gin, brandy, mezcal, and more.

Father's Day Gift of the Day: Flaviar subscription

This inspired subscription service is fantastic for any dad who's looking to expand his palate when it comes to the wide world of spirits. Each month, Flaviar will deliver a new bottle of whiskey, rum, gin, mezcal, brandy or other popular spirits to his door. Depending on his subscription plan, he'll get a bottle along with a Tasting Box that includes 1.7-ounce samples of three different spirits.

Along with its wide selection of internationally renowned spirits including Japanese whiskies to Nordic gin, each membership plan comes with added benefits including additional members' discounts on Flaviar, early access to Flaviar original bottlings, VIP access to WhiskyX events, and access to the community of fellow spirit lovers, complete with informational and entertaining online resources.

Every month, dad will get to try spirits from all over the world, whether it's Angel's Envy Bourbon from Kentucky or Hardy Cognac from France. All Tasting Boxes come with three sampler bottles, tasting notes for each whiskey, a QR code with access to an on-demand guided tasting, and a unique concrete coaster.

You can choose between monthly, three-month or 12-month plans, depending on how hardcore of a spirits drinker your dad is. Plans start at only $60, with hassle-free cancelation at any time. Flaviar is also a great destination to buy all manner of spirits online, with its wide selection of whiskey, rum, brandy, and mezcal offerings.

From $60 at Flaviar

