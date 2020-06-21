Celebrity Father's Day tributes: Vanessa Bryant, Amanda Kloots, Kim Kardashian send love

Vanessa Bryant took to social media to celebrate the life of her late husband Kobe Bryant this Father's Day. (Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage)

Hollywood’s biggest names are taking to social media to celebrate Father’s Day.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant shared a lovely memory of late husband Kobe Bryant cradling daughter Capri as a newborn, flanked by daughters Gianna, Bianka, and Natalia in a room filled with balloons. The retired basketball player and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January, and this is the family’s first Father’s Day without them.

"Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” wrote the NBA star’s widow, who celebrated youngest daughter Capri’s first birthday on Saturday. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always.”

Eldest daughter Natalia Bryant, meanwhile, shared her own tribute to the “best dad in the world” on her private Instagram account.

Meanwhile, supermodel Gisele Bündchen posted a tribute to husband Tom Brady, calling him her “loving hubby.” The photo shows the couple embracing on the beach, along with children Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

“To all the great dads out there, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father’s Day!

Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can,” wrote Bündchen. “Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much!”

Kim Kardashian West, 39, celebrated husband Kanye West with a family photo of the couple with their four children, Psalm, 13 months, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and North, 7. Dressed in leather and cowboy duds, the family posed in front of a wide open range. In a second photo, West, 43, poses with his two sons as well as his own father.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life!” wrote Kardashian West. “I love you so much!!!”

Michelle Obama honored husband Barack Obama with a throwback photo of the former president embracing his daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Thank you for the way you love our girls — and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from,” she wrote. “We feel your warmth and generosity today and every day. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!”

Drake even joined in on the fun, posting a rare photo of his curly-haired 2-year-old son Adonis wearing pajamas and curled up in bed.

Ashley Graham gave a shoutout to husband Justin Ervin on his first-ever Father’s Day.

“You are truly the best father I know. Isaac and I love you to the moon and back,” she wrote.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, 41, celebrated both the actor’s birthday and Father’s Day, calling him a “loving, exceptional husband.”

“What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love. I thank God every day for you. Blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father,” she wrote of Pratt, who shares a son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. “I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!”

Demi Moore celebrated ex-husband Bruce Willis with a large group photo that included his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and the couple’s three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

“Happy Father’s Day, Bruce!” wrote Moore. “Your kids are so lucky to have you ❤️”

Actress Diane Kruger, 43, sent love to partner Norman Reedus, with whom she shares a daughter.

Jenna Bush Hager, 38, celebrated husband Henry Hager and her father George W. Bush, as well as the couple’s late grandfathers.

“Happy Father’s Day to two I adore. How grateful we are to have you. Love you both more than tongue can tell,” she wrote. “Missing two loving grandfathers today too. Love to those who are missing someone they love.”

Jessica Biel honored husband Justin Timberlake, sharing a photo of son Silas on his shoulders.

“To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects,” she wrote on Instagram. “Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day.”

Amanda Kloots, whose husband, actor Nick Cordero, is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, shared an emotional memory of the “proud dad” bringing their son Elvis home from the hospital.

“That first proud dad moment ... taking your baby home from the hospital! I love this photo of Nick. He is so happy and so excited to be going home with his son!” Kloots wrote. “Since Nick has been sick my brother and my father, who are both incredible fathers, have really helped to fill that void for Elvis. I do love seeing Elvis get so close to his uncle and grandpa. It is a silver lining in all of this that we are all together and will celebrate Father’s Day for Nick with everyone.”

A pregnant Meghan McCain celebrated her late father John McCain with a photo of him reading the newspaper in the sunshine.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad — I miss you every day,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, McCain posted a photo of a paper cut-out illustration reading “Dead Dad Club.”

“Shoutout to @poppyspapercuts and everyone dreading Father’s Day this Sunday, you’re not alone. I need this stencil,” she wrote.

