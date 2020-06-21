Victoria Beckham celebrates Father's Day with throwback holiday snap of David and their kids

The fashion designer shared a sweet family pic to honour her ex-footballer husband (Getty Images)

Just like everyone else, David Beckham is celebrating Father’s Day in lockdown in the UK with his kids.

To mark the occasion, his wife Victoria shared a sweet holiday throwback snap to her 28m social media followers on Instagram.

It shows the family posing in front of a pristine swimming pool flanked by a stunning white stone villa and palm trees.

In the image, the former footballer, 45, can be seen hugging daughter Harper, eight, while his sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, stand behind him.

The 46-year-old Spice Girl - who added an animated sunshine, bird and unicorn lilo to the image - can be seen sat on the floor.

It is unclear the exact location of the sunny image, or when it was taken.

The couple and their youngest three children are understood to still be in lockdown at their Cotswolds home.

Their eldest, Brooklyn, is currently with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, in New York - where they have been since the beginning of the pandemic.

Victoria captioned the image: “Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham! We all love u so so much xxxx.

“So many kisses from us all x we love u!!!! X.”

The ex-pop star’s post has been seen more than a million times, with many people wishing the family a special day.

One person wrote: “Gorgeous gorgeous family.”

Another commented: “Beautiful family.”

A third shared: “Happy Father's Day @davidbeckham.”

And a fourth added: “LOVE you @davidbeckham have an amazing day.”

The Beckhams’ celebrations come as Kate Middleton marked Prince William’s Father’s Day and birthday with two family snaps.

Royal fans have praised the sweet family images - taken by the royal mum-of-three - of the Duke of Cambridge playing with their kids in the garden of their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

One shot shows the hands-on royal father - who also turns 38 today - posing on a swing with Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Since being posted on Instagram, it has received more than 1.9m ‘likes’ with more than a million people also leaving delighted comments.

One person wrote: “Amazing family.”

Another commented: “Prince William looks so happy! Fatherhood suits him.“

A third shared: “All the kids look so grown up!”

And a fourth added: “This is ADORABLE.”