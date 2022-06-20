Father's Day 2022: Prince William shares new family photo, Kate Hudson tributes 'amazing' stepdad Kurt Russell

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Father's Day is a day marked by loving tributes to the father figures in our lives, and many stars are also partaking in the celebrations Sunday.

Prince William, father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, celebrated today by sharing an adorable new photo of him with the children.

"Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" the official Twitter account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the photo Sunday.

The photo released Sunday features a different backdrop but appears to have been taken when the British royals visited Jordan last fall. A different family photo was released in December as their annual Christmas card photo.

Prince William with his three children (from left): Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.
Prince Louis, the youngest of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, made a big splash at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, stealing his grandmother's thunder with his meme-worthy facial expressions during the celebrations.

Louis turned 4 in late April, while his sister Charlotte turned 7 at the beginning of last month. Their brother George, the oldest of the three, turns 9 next month.

Take a look at how other celebrities are honoring the fathers in their life.

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn celebrate Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to show some love to her stepfather Kurt Russell, who began dating Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn in 1983.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us!" wrote Hudson alongside a throwback photo of her with Russell.

Hawn also paid tribute to Russell in a gushy Instagram post. "How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life," wrote Hawn alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

Caitlin McHugh honors 'parenting journey' with John Stamos

Caitlin McHugh, who shares son Billy with actor John Stamos, posted a photo of her 4-year-old son and the "Full House" star.

"Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," McHugh wrote. "Happy Father’s Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."

Lara Saget remembers 'best friend' and dad Bob Saget

Lara Saget, daughter of the late actor Bob Saget, honored her dad with a touching Instagram post, which featured a sweet throwback pic of the father-daughter pair.

"My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend," Saget wrote. "He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world."

She continued: "My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always."

Jessica Biel to Justin Timberlake: 'We love you baby'

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who share sons Phineas and Silas, each took to Instagram to pay tribute to their family.

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world," wrote Biel of Timberlake. "We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Proving the apple doesn't fall from the tree, Timberlake posted a photo of Phineas and Silas playing the piano together.

"My two favorite melodies," he captioned the post.

Hilary Duff thanks Matthew Koma for 'making me a girl mom'

Hilary Duff gave a loving shoutout to her husband Matthew Koma, whom she shares daughters Banks and Mae with.

"Thanks for also making me a girl mom," Duff wrote on Instagram. "You are the most supportive/understanding/funny/willing/kind/ father and bonus dad there is. There’s no way in hell I could do this without you. I love the way you look at our kids in amazement with every little or big thing they do."

Justin Bieber shows love to his 'pops'

Justin Bieber showed some love to his father Jeremy Bieber, posting a sweet childhood photo of the two.

"Love you pops!" Bieber wrote. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."

Mandy Moore celebrates first Father's Day with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore shared a candid black-and-white photo of husband Taylor Goldsmith with their son August.

"You floor me with your ability to do and be so many incredible things," wrote Moore of Goldsmith on Sunday. "But watching you as a father is by far your most impressive feat. You are quite simply the best and pour every ounce of your energy, heart, wisdom, humor and so much more into our sweet Goosey."

Kris Jenner celebrates all the 'daddies'

Kris Jenner posted an adorable collage of all the dads from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Robert Kardashian, Scott Disick, Ye and son Rob Kardashian, who Jenner said was "born to be a daddy."

"Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!!" Jenner wrote. "Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies."

Camila Cabello pays tribute to 'most loving dad'

Camila Cabello used the language of music to pay tribute to her "beautiful father," sharing a clip of her song "First Man," which Cabello wrote in dedication to their relationship.

"I love you more than anything," wrote Cabello in Spanish. "The funniest, most good, most loving dad the universe could have given me."

Chrissy Teigen celebrates 'best dad' John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with singer John Legend, shared a cheeky Father's Day message on Instagram.

"The best we could ever imagine," Teigen wrote. "Happy Father’s Day even though everyone is saying they know the best dad … this is the only true one (I know some of the ones people are posting about and they’re meh.)"

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Father's Day 2022: Prince William, Kate Hudson, more stars celebrate

