Father's Day 2022: The best gifts Reviewed staff have ever given—or gotten

These are the best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given (or gotten), including an Ooni pizza oven, a Cotopaxi travel bag, a gardener's basket and Teva shoes.

Finding Dad the perfect gift can be tough—especially the closer it gets to Father's Day. (This Sunday, June 19 is Father's Day—but we know you knew that already.) Luckily, these are the moments we're made for. At Reviewed, our job is to help you find the stuff that makes your life better—and to enjoy the stuff you have even more. So when we asked our staff, "What's the best Father's Day gift you've ever given—or gotten?" they delivered with 11 stellar present ideas that range from practical to playful to heartfelt.

Here, we've rounded up 11 gifts that we know have put a smile on the face of some of our favorite fathers. We think there's something in here your dad will love, too.

Top Father's Day gifts from Reviewed staffers

1. A picture-worthy monthly sock subscription

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: A Foot Cardigan subscription
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: A Foot Cardigan subscription

What to get the dad who wants for nothing? We say socks—but no, not just any old socks. "I got my dad, who is impossible to shop for, a monthly subscription from Foot Cardigan," Product Roundup editor Amber Bouman. "He likes it so much he texts me photos of his new socks every month."

From $7/month at Foot Cardigan

2. A sweet, super-personal board game

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: A homemade board game kit
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: A homemade board game kit

Electronics and AV editor John Higgins got one of the best gifts of his life when his young son crafted him a board game squarely aimed at his interests. "Last year my at-the-time 5-year old made me a Star Wars board game from scratch. He used some cardboard that he cut off of an old box and drew the board on that. We've played it a couple times and it's pretty fun!"

Want to give it a try yourself? This create-your-own board game kit at Amazon comes with an 18-inch blank game board, customizable playing cards, dice, player tokens and a rule sheet ready to filled in—everything you need to make dad the game he never knew he needed.

$30 at Amazon

3. A soothing sauna blanket

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: HigherDose infrared sauna blanket
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: HigherDose infrared sauna blanket

No room for a sauna? Give your favorite Dad some of the benefits with this infrared blanket. "I gave my husband a HigherDose infrared sauna blanket and he's obsessed," said Parenting editor Anna Lane. Lane said the blanket, which HigherDose says can enhance deep relaxation and improve circulation, is in regular rotation at her house whenever someone has a cold and just for general relaxation. "Honestly, he says it's one of the best gifts he's ever gotten," she added.

$599 at HigherDose

4. Outdoor games to get the whole family playing

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Play Platoon hook and ring game
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Play Platoon hook and ring game

Gift dad quality time with the family with deceptively skill-testing outdoor games the whole family can enjoy. Sleep writer Chris Panella said his family plays this hook-and-ring game "every time we're out on the porch." Looking for something different? Panella said he's seen this "newer, trendier" version making the rounds on TikTok.

From $24 at Amazon

5. A multipurpose garden basket for his veggies ...

Partner Content editor Isabelle Kagen bought her dad this rugged and stylish garden basket for transporting his veggies and thinks this would be a great gift for any other dads who are into gardening. This Uncommon Goods find is a favorite of other staffers too for its incredibly sturdy build and the well-balanced handle that makes it a pleasure to carry (it can handle up to 20 pounds)—oh and it can be personalized, too.

$52 at Uncommon Goods 

6. ...And an incredible pizza oven to take advantage of them

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven

In the same vein, Isabelle gifted her dad with a gift that keeps on giving—the Ooni multi-fuel pizza oven. "We’ve made some great pizzas together—with the aforementioned veggies from his garden," she said. (Don't just take her word for it—Ooni makes some of the best outdoor pizza ovens we've ever tested.)

$399 at Ooni

$399 at Amazon

7. Easy-wearing shoes for adventures

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Teva ReEmber slip-ons
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Teva ReEmber slip-ons

Give dad the gift of comfort. Partner Content staff writer Madison Durham picked up these Teva slip-ons for her dad and they rapidly rose to the top of the gift list. "They are the best shoes I ever got him—he wears them all the time," she said. These cozy slip-ons have a water- and stain-resistant upper and a springy, bouncy feel underfoot. (Bonus for environmental dads: the uppers, collar, lining, midsole and outsoles are made with recycled content.)

$56 at REI

8. A do-it-all iPad

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Apple iPad
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Apple iPad

Looking for a slam-dunk gift for any and all father figures? Executive Editor of Commerce Tercius Bufete has a go-to: "For my money, the best gift for any parent is an iPad," he said. "No need to overthink it: The standard, 10.2-inch iPad is powerful enough for most of the stuff dads love to do... namely, post news stories on Facebook or get confused about Messenger."

Feeling like splurging? While we love the same 10.2-inch model Tercius recommends, our top pick is the pricier but feature-packed 2022 iPad Air for its snappy performance and incredible battery life.

$309 at Amazon

9. The ideal bag for travels

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: A Cotopaxi travel pack
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: A Cotopaxi travel pack

If Dad's got serious wanderlust, Deals staff writer Anna Popp has the bag you need. "I got my dad this Cotopaxi travel backpack for his birthday and he's obsessed with how easy it is to pack clothes in an organized fashion with the zippered mesh compartments," she said. The best part is that this bag can fit under an airplane seat for those pesky crowded flights this summer." (Is your dad more of a roller-bag guy? We've got great tested-and-approved bags for your consideration.)

$170 at REI

10. A little peace and quiet

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Airbnb
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: Airbnb

The real gift dads of all kinds want? Lead Affiliate Strategist Jim Ryan says he's still waiting. "No one has given me peace and quiet—yet," he said. If your dad needs a break, may we suggest a solo trip to a quiet locale for some R&R? Whether it's a secluded treehouse in upstate New York or a jaw-dropping cave in Portugal, there's a secluded place where Dad can soak up some solitude.

From $382/night at Airbnb

11. A thoughtful way to preserve your memories together

The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: A Storyworth subscription
The best Father's Day gifts Reviewed staffers have ever given—or gotten: A Storyworth subscription

If your dad's stories are legendary (or maybe even more so if they're rarer than diamonds), capture them for the future with a gorgeous storybook you can revisit anytime you want. Home Editor Rachel Murphy has been mulling over subscription service Storyworth to get her dad talking. Once a week, you choose a question to get Dad thinking, and Storyworth will email it to him. His response will be shared with you—and at the end of the year, all his responses will be bound into a book. "I like that it's done via email—big reward, little effort," Murphy said. "I think there are other similar options out there for recorded interviews—I love my Dad, but that's not our style. I think my dad would love to share more about his life with me, and this seems like an easy way to open up those conversations."

$89 at Storyworth

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

