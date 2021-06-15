Father's Day 2021: 10 great last-minute gifts for dad you can get on sale

With less than a week to go until Father's Day 2021, there are still plenty of gifts to grab for your old man this year.

You may not be ready to hear that Father's Day 2021 is less than a week away (Psst: It's Sunday, June 20), but fear not: You're not too late to get great gifts for dad that will make it there on time. In fact, we've found deals on everything from wireless earbuds to summer sandals, all of which are not only on sale this week, they can all be dropped at the doorstep faster than you can say, "World's Best Dad!"

For instance, you can help your father keep his facial hair in check with the highly praised Philips Norelco multigroom trimmer (was $20.99, now $17), on sale with options for overnight shipping at Amazon. If you're looking to help your dad relax this summer, meanwhile, you can help him take his favorite music on-the-go with a JBL Flip 5 (from $84.99), on sale at Focus Camera. It's the best-valued portable speaker we've ever tested for its solid sound output, effective water resistance and long, 12-hour battery life, and depending on your locale, you may be able to pick it up as soon as tomorrow.

Those picks are just the tip of the iceberg: Check out more deals on gifts for dad and beat the rest of the last-minute shopping rush.

The best last-minute Father's Day gifts on sale

1. This stylish and affordable watch

Customers love this Citizen Eco-Drive watch for its affordable price and overall accuracy.

Smartwatches may be the trend nowadays, but there are plenty who prefer the look and feel of the classic two-handed mechanical ticker. If that sounds like dad, we suggest the Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler watch, now available at Amazon for $105—a whopping 53% off its list price of $225. This stainless-steel field timepiece has garnered nearly 2,000 5-star reviews (and a 4.6-star overall rating) from customers who described it as "stylish" and "handsome," as well as "substantial and attractive." Prior buyers also appreciated the durability of the Chandler, with one customer saying it survived a Tough Mudder mud run with "barely a scratch." As a Prime member, you can get it by the end of the week, too.

Get the Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Watch at Amazon for $105 (Save $120)

2. This portable, waterproof speaker

With its compact design, rugged materials and user-friendly features, the JBL Flip 5 is one of the most value-packed speakers out there.

If your favorite father figures loves to listen to his favorite tunes no matter where the open road takes him, he'll get a kick out of the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker. Normally listed at $119.99, Focus Camera is selling this speaker for as low as $84.99 in the camo or white hues—nearly 29% off the standard price. Better yet, the retailer offers in-store pickup and one- or even same-day shipping in select areas for an extra charge, so he'll get it right on time for his big day. The Flip 5 is our favorite value portable Bluetooth speaker for its big speaker drivers, which, along with a rounded chassis, create room-filling audio. If Dad's a bit of a Butterfingers, don't worry: In addition to being fully waterproof, its reinforced rubber caps and rounded speaker grills make it plenty durable, too.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Speaker at Focus Camera from $84.99 (Save $10 to 34.95)

3. This compact overnight carry-on

Our favorite affordable under-seat bag is on sale for a killer deal right now.

For dads who are always on-the-go, there's the Timbuk2 overnight briefcase, now available for $89, or 53% off its list price of $189. (Note that this bag is slightly cheaper at 6pm.) We named this carry-on the best-valued under-seat luggage option on the market for its multiple-compartment design. While the unpadded strap did get a little uncomfortable, overall, we found the 22-liter interior compartment spacious enough to hold all our clothing and toiletries, while the other useful pockets (including a padded laptop compartment in the back and an exterior passthrough pocket that can be used to slide onto a suitcase handle) kept things nice and organized. To make sure you get this bag for dad's big day, choose from the site's three- ($17.95), two- ($22.95) or next-business day ($27.95) shipping options.

Get the Timbuk2 Never Check Overnight Briefcase at Timbuk2 for $89 (Save $100)

4. This adaptable beard trimmer

The Philips Norelco 3000 is one of our favorite beard trimmers for its numerous attachments and clean trim.

If dad's facial hair situation needs addressing, give him a gift that will make it easier with the Philips Norelco beard trimmer, now on sale at Amazon for just $17 from its list price of $20.99. The Norelco is our favorite budget-friendly trimmer for the "downright amazing" value its 13 included accessories offered, as well as the sharp blades that didn't catch on our skin and were easy to clean. More than 61,000 customers have also praised it for the way its handled various hair types and its good battery life. Throw in overnight Prime shipping, and you've got the perfect present.

Get the Philips Norelco MG3750 Beard Trimmer at Amazon for $17 (save $3.99)

5. These super budget-friendly wireless earbuds

Jlab's Go Air true wireless earbuds are among the most affordable on the market.

Forget making dad fight with cables in the wireless era. With these JLab Go Air earbuds, there won't be a single wire to stress him out—and they're currently on sale for just under $25 at Best Buy with options for next-day shipping. (Note that if you're OK potentially getting them after the holiday, Microsoft is selling this same pair for even less, ringing in at just under $19.99 with standard shipping.) The Go Air buds are one of our favorite pairs of true wireless earbuds under $100 thanks to their better-than-advertised battery life (these babies lasted 30 minutes over the five JLab claimed they'd provide) and decent, mid-pack sound quality—and, with the discount, they're an absolute steal.

Get the JLab Audio Go Air Wireless Earbuds at Best Buy for $24.99 (Save $5)

6. This ultra-popular game streaming membership and free Disney+ trial

Game Pass Ultimate features hundreds of Xbox games in its virtual library.

If your dad is a gamer, you can level up his Father's Day gift with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, normally $14.99 per month and now just $1. (Note that the subscription will renew at the regular price after the three-month period.) That's a 98% discount! With this virtual, no-delivery required membership, he'll have access to more than 100 video game titles on an Xbox console, PC or Android mobile device—any time. This membership also comes with access to Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer and EA Play, which grants access to top-rated Electronic Arts games, and, if dad's not already a Disney+ subscriber, he'll get a one-month trial to be activated in the Xbox Perks gallery.

Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Microsoft for $1 (Save $44.96)

7. This eye-catching whiskey set

Customers adored the elegant design of this whiskey case set.

Few things can cap off a long day like a smooth glass of whiskey on the rocks. If you want to add a little panache to dad's liquor collection, there's the Godinger decanter globe set, on sale at Amazon at a 38% discount from its list price of $89.95 at $55.78. This set, which can be used for any liquid he likes, has earned more than 6,500 5-star ratings from customers, who were wowed by the cool design. Shoppers praised the "beautiful and sturdy" glass, noting how good it looks displayed on a desk. Make sure to select the fastest shipping options to get this pick on time for Father's Day 2021.

Get the Godinger Whiskey Decanter Globe Set at Amazon for $46.86 (Save $43.09)

8. These top-rated summer sandals

Customers love these Dockers sandals for the overall comfort they say they provide.

For dads who prefer to keep things airy when it comes to their footwear, there's Dockers Newpage sandals, on sale at Shoe Carnival for $24.98. Customers praised these strappy kicks for not only being stylish, but also reportedly comfortable and easy to slip on. One buyer in particular noted that the Newpages can even be adjusted to fit swelling ankles or feet. Need them by Sunday? Express shipping (two to three days) is available for $12.95, while overnight shipping rings in at $22.95.

Get Dockers Newpage Mens Strap Sandals at Shoe Carnival for $24.98 (Save $45.01)

9. Our favorite meal kit delivery service

Best Graduation Gifts for Him: Home Chef

For fathers who want to expand their cooking skills beyond the grill, our favorite meal delivery kit service, Home Chef is running a great deal. While subscribers usually pay $9.95 per meal serving, you can currently get $30 off of first and second orders and $15 off your third and fourth deliveries to save a total of $90. With this no-shipping-necessary gift, dad will be able to choose whether his meals are calorie- or carb-conscious and pick any ingredients he'd like to avoid, as well as how many recipes he wants per week and how many people he plans to cook for. When the box arrives, he'll find fresh ingredients with recipes broken-down into detailed instructions. For all these reasons—on top of the deliciousness of the meals!—we named Home Chef as the best meal kit food delivery service around.

Save $90 on Home Chef

10. Our favorite Amazon smart speaker

The 4th generation Echo Dot is both affordable and stylish for any home.

To help keep dad in the loop of the latest technology, gift him the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot. This highly-rated smart speaker is now 10% off its list price of $49.99 at 44.99. Prime members can save way more, however—we're talking 50%—when they buy two for different rooms of the house using coupon code PDDOT2PK at checkout to bring the total down from $89.98 to $49.98 for a set. That's two-for-the-price-of-one! We picked the Echo Dot as Amazon's best Echo smart speaker for its chic, orb-shaped design, which creates a sleek, minimal aesthetic. That's just the cherry on top of its good sound output and easy-to-use Alexa functionality, too. Better yet, Prime Members can order this for overnight delivery, ensuring it will make its way to your father figure on time.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) at Amazon from $44.99 (Save $5 to $40)

